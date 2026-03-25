Former Clemson Guard Arrested on Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Just about two months ago, we caught up with former Clemson Tigers guard Josh Beadle to see how his season was going at Coastal Carolina after transferring from Boston College — and the news was nothing but good. As a fifth-year, he finally got the opportunity to flourish.

That feel-good story, however, recently took a very sharp turn.

On Tuesday afternoon, Beadle and Chanticleer's teammate Nadjrick Peat were arrested by Conway Police on third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges and booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at approximately 12:10 p.m.

In response to the arrests and news stories quickly circulating, Coastal Carolina University released the following official statement to address the situation:

“Coastal Carolina University is aware that two current students were taken into custody by the City of Conway Police Department pursuant to warrants issued in connection with an off-campus incident alleged to have occurred on or about March 15, 2026. Based on current information, there is no ongoing safety concern or threat to members of the campus community. As with any alleged violations of the University’s Code of Student Conduct, the University will proceed through the appropriate student conduct process. No additional information is available at this time.”

A bail of $10,000 was set for Beadle, and as of 2:34 p.m. on March 25, the detention center released the 23-year-old.

The news came as a bombshell, given what Beadle had just accomplished on the court and how long the road there had been.

After spending his first three seasons at Clemson without ever fully cracking the rotation, he decided to transfer to an ACC foe, Boston College, where his minutes and production improved, but it just wasn't enough. That led him to Conway, South Carolina, for his fifth year, and what turned out to be a fresh start that finally clicked.

Across 32 starts, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged career highs of 17.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 32 minutes a night. That production placed him tied for fourth in Sun Belt scoring and earned him Newcomer of the Year, as well as All-Sun Belt First Team honors, the kind of breakthrough that made the long, winding journey feel worth it.

But now, his professional career in basketball, and reputation as a whole, sits in purgatory.

As of now, there is no further public information on the situation, as it’s an ongoing story, but Clemson Tigers on SI will keep readers updated as more information becomes available in the coming days and/or weeks.