Former Clemson Star P.J. Hall Suffers Unfortunate Injury in G-League Playoffs

Shortly before postseason play begins for the Charlotte Hornets, an unexpected development has emerged involving former Clemson Tigers standout P.J. Hall.

During the Greensboro Swarm’s — Charlotte’s G-League affiliate — first-round playoff game against the Maine Celtics, forward Jaylen Bridges landed on Hall’s ankle while rising for a layup.

At first, the injury was listed as right ankle soreness, but it is now listed as a right ankle fracture in the official injury report. Hall is currently in a boot and will be out indefinitely, as first reported by Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer.

Of note: Moussa Diabate (left ankle soreness) is questionable for tonight's game against Indiana. Grant Williams (injury management) is out.



PJ Hall, who was in a walking boot yesterday, has been diagnosed with a right ankle fracture and is out indefinitely. No timetable given. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) April 3, 2026

Given how serious the injury is, and with there being no timetable for his return, it’s extremely unlikely that Hall will be back in time for the playoffs, which begin on April 18.

And while the Hornets transferred Hall back to the active roster on April 1, just two days before his injury, that move now feels largely inconsequential. Players on two-way deals — like Hall — can’t appear in the postseason, and with him being out for who knows how long, there’s little to elevate him to a standard contract simply for playoff eligibility.

Nevertheless, after bouncing between multiple NBA and G-League rosters since going undrafted in 2024, the Clemson alum has finally carved out a role in Charlotte.

As mentioned previously, he’s currently on a two-way contract with the team, which isn’t all too surprising as the 245-pound forward spent time with the Swarm during the NBA Summer League in 2025 before being signed by the Memphis Grizzlies to begin the regular season.

Since signing with Charlotte in late December, the 24-year-old has put together the most productive stretch of his young career despite limited opportunities. In 12 appearances (including two starts), Hall is averaging career highs of 6.1 points and 5.5 rebounds in just 15.6 minutes per game.

He’s also helped lead the Swarm to one of the best records in the G-League (24-12), putting up 18.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game on 60/33/79 shooting splits across 23 starts.

Before this season, the former First-team All-ACC player spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Denver Nuggets on a two-way contract. While he appeared in a career-high 19 games, he averaged just 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per game.

However, he remained dominant for the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver's G-League affiliate, averaging 19.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game across 13 starts.