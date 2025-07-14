Former Tigers Still Looking to Break Through in NBA Summer League
While the NBA Summer League is in full swing, some former Clemson Tigers are looking to prove their worth on an NBA roster. With the exhibitions ending at the end of the week, time could be their enemy.
Three former Tigers have seen the floor for their respective teams: forward Hunter Tyson, center PJ Hall and guard Chase Hunter.
Tyson’s the seasoned veteran in this group, entering his third year with the Denver Nuggets and playing the Summer League for the same amount of seasons. The forward is averaging 12.5 points while shooting 9-for-28 from the field over two games.
While averaging nine rebounds per contest, the question for the Nuggets will be if Tyson is a viable option for the team’s bench going forward, with many third-year players showing higher numbers in the Summer League. The former Clemson standout will look to increase his production in the team’s next two games against the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers.
Hall, a second-year player in the league, made the switch from Denver to the Charlotte Hornets this offseason after being released by the Nuggets. For him, the Summer League will hope to be a chance of opportunity, as he is looking to be a fit for the team.
The Spartanburg, South Carolina, native is familiar with the team, going to games with his family when he was younger.
“Obviously, I was super excited to have the opportunity to be with the Hornets, work with them during the summer and see where it takes me,” Hall said, according to NBA.com's Sam Perley. “Taking it one step at a time is a big thing for me. Just going out there and playing each game as it comes. For me, it’s about showing that I can help teams win.”
Hall is averaging 7.0 points and 3.5 rebounds over two contests with the team, but only playing an average of 10.5 minutes. In the team’s first summer exhibition, the former Tiger was perfect from the field, hitting his two field goals, including a three-pointer, while sinking two free throws.
Should the center get more time throughout the next summer contests, look for Hall to try to make the most of his opportunities to make his hometown roster.
Going west to New Orleans, guard Chase Hunter will look to make the most of his Exhibition 10 contract with hopes to turn it into a G-League deal. With the Pelicans, Hunter has seen limited time but has yet to show his scoring ability, scoring only one field goal across two games.
Given an average of more than 12 minutes per game, Hunter has shot an underwhelming 11.1% from the field, averaging an assist and 2.5 rebounds in two games of play. Scoring more than 10 points a game across his final three seasons at Clemson, the guard will hope to see more offensive success in the last week of the campaign, earning a spot on the New Orleans Pelicans’ G-League team, the Birmingham Squadron.