Clemson Makes Top Six for Blue-Chip 2027 Shooting Guard

With the AAU season winding down and the 2026-27 high school basketball season on the horizon, rising seniors are starting to trim their lists and firm up commitments. One of the latest involves Clemson.

On Saturday afternoon, North Oconee (Ga.) shooting guard Justin Wise announced his top six schools via X (Formerly Twitter), including the Tigers alongside Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas, Miami and Georgia, as first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

He is one of the three offers at the position, with the pair of others being Top 25 prospect Jarvis Hayes Jr. and four-star MJ Curry, with whom Wise has played AAU in the past.

Wise is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 29 overall player, the No. 4 player at his position and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to Rivals rankings.

NEWS: 2027 Top-30 overall recruit Justin Wise is down to six schools, he told @Rivals.



The 6-4 shooting guard breaks down each of his finalists: https://t.co/Z47091831k pic.twitter.com/8zqeK80sL8 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 25, 2026

The 6-foot-4 guard has been known on the recruiting scene since he was a freshman at North Oconee, as he led the Titans to a GHSA 4A State Championship while averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

He was named an All-State honorable mention, earned Second Team All-Region honors, and was the State Championship Game MVP.

While playing for the Georgia Stars of the Nike EYBL circuit over the summer, Wise picked up his first three Division I offers from Auburn, Georgia and Cincinnati.

As a sophomore, he improved his production to 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while leading the Titans to a second consecutive GHSA 4A State Championship. By season’s end, he was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, the 4A Region 8 Player of the Year and the State Title MVP.

Ahead of Wise’s junior campaign, his recruitment took another step as he added offers from Florida State, Villanova, Virginia Tech and Clemson, which he earned following a successful unofficial visit.

He also showcased just how impressive his scoring was just two weeks after earning his offer from the Tigers, dropping 42 points, six rebounds and three steals for Jet Academy during the annual EYBL Peach Jam Tournament.

Wise began to take more visits ahead and throughout the 2025-26 season, as he traveled to Athens in August — which was his second visit with the program — and Auburn in October.

Unfortunately, North Oconee and Wise went on to fall to St. Pius X Catholic and four-star Clemson signee Harris Reynolds in the third round of the playoffs; however, he still had another successful season, becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. He also added offers from Miami, Tennessee and Texas.

Most recently, Wise has continued to improve his game while playing for Jet Academy, where he’s averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He was also named one of the top performers at the NBPA Top 100 Camp by On3’s Jamie Shaw, as he produced a 16-point and 18-point performance across the two-day event.

As it stands, Georgia appears to be the front-runner, boasting a 47.3% chance of landing the four-star talent, trailing the Bulldogs are the Tigers at 22.6% and the Longhorns at 19.4%, who hosted Wise for an unofficial visit last month.

“Clemson has a great program and a huge following for their sports, and coach Brownell has a long history at Clemson and is a winner,” Wise told On3’s Joe Tipton earlier today.