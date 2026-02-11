How to Watch Clemson Tigers Basketball vs. Virginia Tech

There’s no place like home, but for the Clemson Tigers, they’ll need to play their best as they head home.

Clemson hosts Virginia Tech on Wednesday night in another ACC contest, but head coach Brad Brownell is looking for his team to be sharp coming back off of the trip out west, winning both of its games against Cal and Stanford.

The catch hasn’t been succeeding on the road, it’s been succeeding when you return. Last season, over half of the teams lost their game on the way back, and Brownell doesn’t want that happening to his Tigers.

“Everybody says the coming back is the one that is really hard, is when you come back,” he said last week. “That’s where I think the advantage is, is for the team that gets to play the teams that are coming back.”

That’s the threat that Virginia Tech brings to the table away from home. The Hokies have lost two straight games in a mediocre ACC campaign thus far, but have the capability to keep games close. If this is the case, Clemson can’t beat itself in Wednesday night’s game.

Virginia Tech’s strongest win of the season, though, is against Virginia in triple overtime, giving the Cavaliers its first ACC loss of the season. That’s the type of threat the Hokies possess, although the Tigers have keys to winning the game.

Those keys all involve defending at an elite level.

The ACC statistics have Virginia Tech second-to-last in the conference in points per game (69.1). The Hokies give up 73 points a game, which is in the bottom half of conference teams. Head coach Mike Young’s team also is in second-to-last in the turnover margin this season, while the Tigers are second.

Virginia Tech does give up the second-least opponent rebounds per game, though, which could limit Clemson’s ability for second-chance points. However, on the flip side, Brownell’s team plays better defense with almost every game.

Brownell says the potential continues to grow, due to the new-look group that needed a little more time to get used to the system.

“We’ve able to do a few more things the longer the season has gone,” he said on Monday. “We’ve been able to make a few more adjustments, maybe game to game. I think our guys have seen how being good defensively has really helped.

Like many games this season, if the Tigers play stellar defense, which being at home will help with that, Clemson will go ahead and win its 11th ACC game of the season, which is an important win to have.

This weekend, Brownell’s group goes toe-to-toe with the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils, which would then be a fight for first place in the conference if Clemson wins on Wednesday night.

For the players, they do understand the game plan, and if the Tigers are able to play tight defense on the Hokies, it will only help their chances.

“We’re not as potent offensively as maybe some of the teams we play against,” Brownell added, “and so if we’re going to win, we have to guard well, and our guys have understood that, and we’ve got a lot better through the year.”

No. 20 Clemson Tigers [20-4, 10-1 ACC] vs. Virginia Tech Hokies [16-8, 5-6 ACC]: What You Need to Know

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, SC

When: Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Watch: ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Evan Lepler

Analysts: Jim Boeheim and Dan Bonner

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Odds: Clemson is considered to be a 7.5-point favorite against Virginia Tech, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under line is set at 137.5 points.

Editor’s Note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: The Tigers lead the series overall 24-21. Clemson has won two straight against the Hokies, most recently winning in the team’s final home game of the 2024-25 season, winning 65-47.