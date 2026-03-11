One Opponent Clemson Should Hope to Avoid in March Madness

Heading into an ACC Tournament matchup with Wake Forest tonight in Charlotte, the Clemson Tigers have seemingly locked up a spot in the Big Dance.

In ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s latest projection, the Tigers dropped from a No. 8 seed to a No. 9. While Clemson fell in the mock bracket, the Ohio State Buckeyes (20-11, 12-8 Big Ten) rose to a No. 8, and are paired with the Tigers.

However, that’s not a matchup Clemson fans should be yearning for as the tournament nears.

On the surface, Ohio State profiles as a team that’s closer to the bubble than title contention. While that is true, the Buckeyes are also a team with strengths that combat Clemson’s weaknesses.

Senior guard Bruce Thornton has scored 2,110 points in a brilliant four-year career in Columbus. Despite up-and-down seasons for OSU during that time, Thornton has filled it up. He’s been pegged as a good option for NBA teams in the draft’s second round, due to the

“Bruce Thornton’s maturity and commitment to play controlled in an efficient manner could make him one of the safest swings in the second round,” Jacob LeRea from No Ceilings said two months ago. “He’s established a concrete floor as a connective guard who can play within his role and stabilize lineups.”

Pair Thornton, who averages 20.1 points per game this year, with a quality supporting cast, and it’s no secret why OSU can be extremely tricky for opponents to hold down. The Buckeyes have four players averaging double-digit scoring, and the team’s 80.5 points per game average is fifth in the Big Ten.

Compare that to Clemson’s 74.5 average (70.7 against ACC opponents), and it’s clear who would likely have the upper hand in the matchup. OSU boasts high-quality wins over opponents such as Wisconsin, Purdue, and UCLA. Add in a one-point loss in the final minute to North Carolina on a neutral court, and the Buckeyes can play with anyone.

In the frontcourt, Ohio State is formidable as well. Center Christoph Tilly averages 11 points per game, along with 2.2 assists. Oftentimes, the Buckeyes’ best offense outside of Thornton has been facilitating through the post with Tilly and lanky 6-foot-6 forward Devin Royal.

If the Tigers want to improve their tournament seeding, a semifinal run in Charlotte could prove fruitful. It’ll start tonight with a revenge opportunity against Wake Forest.

After their run in the Queen City ends, it’s clear: Clemson shouldn’t hope to draw the Buckeyes in round one.