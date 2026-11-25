Clemson basketball was looking to continue its hot stretch of seasons under head coach Brad Brownell into this winter, looking to make its fourth straight NCAA Tournament while contending for a top seed in the ACC.

After two games in the Maui Invitational, the Tigers are starting down the barrel of a 4-3 record, their worst start to a season since the 2014-15 season. So, it begs the question: should there be panic about this group?

Part of it is the fact that Clemson is now 0-3 against Power 6 opponents, losing to Georgetown at home, then Ole Miss and Washington in its first two games of the Maui Invitational. The Tigers trailed by as much as 28 in the first half of their loss to the Rebels, then fell behind by double-digits against the Huskies to play in the seventh-place game on Wednesday night.

If the Tigers lose that game, finishing last in the tournament, there would be no momentum gained before a pivotal December slate that features both non-conference opponents and the beginning of the ACC schedule. That begins with a home contest against Virginia.

For a team that was expected to shoot the ball a lot better from three, Brownell’s team simply hasn’t done that in the early going. Clemson has shot the ball 22.6% from three in its trip to Maui, getting behind early in games to trail by double-digits in both games.

Is there optimism for the Tigers? Yes, but things need to go their way.

The first thing, which could happen nearly any day now, is Dillon Hunter getting eligible. Plenty of other fifth-year players are beginning to get that opportunity to play for their respective schools, and the judge in his case claimed that a ruling would be revealed at some point this week.

It’s at the point where Hunter’s uniform is in Hawaii with the team, and as soon as he’s cleared, he’s coming on to play. Clemson needs him, too.

The Tigers have struggled to play clean basketball in their backcourt throughout this tournament, which has been led by standout guard Ace Buckner. However, he has eight turnovers in two games and is also playing extensive minutes due to the loss of Zac Foster and his torn ACL.

True freshman Harris Reynolds is also out for an undisclosed amount of time with a lower-body injury. He needed help coming off the court against Ole Miss.

Clemson’s also without Carter Welling for at least five more weeks, so the Tigers will need to hang in contention until the end of non-conference play, which is when he plans to return.

Brownell’s program has been able to respond in all three games, winning the second-half margin in each of the Power 6 games it has played this season. The slow starts have been worse, though.

If Clemson can settle in earlier in games, there’s a chance to right the ship before it’s too late. However, if the NCAA Tournament committee goes back to these early losses, there could be questions on if the Tigers belong in the Field of 68.

The team is back in action on Thursday morning against the loser of VCU and Colorado State. Tipoff is set for 12:30 a.m. from the Lahaina Civic Center.