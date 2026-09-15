Top 50 Prospect Earns Offer from Clemson, Brad Brownell

While college football has dominated headlines lately, there's still plenty happening in the basketball world, especially on the recruiting side of things.

Most recently, Clemson and head coach Brad Brownell sent out an offer to 2028 Christ Church Episcopal (S.C.) guard/forward Kaleb Allen.

Allen is a consensus four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 41 overall player, the No. 10 player at his position and the No. 3 recruit in South Carolina, according to Rivals, which lists him as a shooting guard.

247Sports, meanwhile, lists him as a small forward, ranking him No. 46 overall, No. 12 at his position and No. 1 in the state of South Carolina.

Blessed to receive an off from Clemson University.🐅 pic.twitter.com/9HxKQSHqwG — Kaleb Allen (@KalebAllen_) September 15, 2026

As you can tell from his childhood photo with Brownell, the 6-foot-6 tweener grew up in the upstate area and ultimately decided to begin his high school career at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson, South Carolina.

During his sophomore campaign for the Yellow Jackets, Allen averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game while leading his team to a 21-5 regular season record. T.L. Hanna earned a first-round playoff bye before being upset by Fort Mill in the second round, 62-59.

Unfortunately, he left the season with no offers, but high-majors came calling by the time the AAU season was underway.

While excelling for 16U Carolina Premier on the Under Armour Association circuit, Allen received his first five Division I offers in June and July, from South Carolina, Furman, UTEP, Virginia Tech and Charleston.

So far, he's only made two visits: Virginia Tech over the summer and to High Point last month, when he earned an offer from the program.

It's still very early in Allen's recruiting process, but as it stands, Clemson, South Carolina and Virginia Tech are all fighting for a front-running spot for the elite 2028 talent, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

Entering the 2026-27 season, Allen has decided to transfer to Christ Church Episcopal School in Greenville, South Carolina, which is fresh off an SCHSL 3A State Championship in 2026 and a Final Four finish in 2025.

In other notable Clemson 2028 recruiting news, four-star Brentwood (Tn.) forward Davis Cochran made his official visit to Tigertown this past weekend. The Tigers are competing with Vanderbilt and Tennessee — both in Cochran's top eight — for the front-runner spot.

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