Clemson Tigers Land in Five-Star Wide Receiver's Top 12

It's been a rough few days for Clemson Football and its fans, but today, there's been an announcement that could potentially help lift some of those spirits.

On Monday afternoon, Providence Day School (Nc.) wide receiver Braylon Clark placed Clemson in his top 12 schools alongside Ohio State, South Carolina, LSU, Miami, Indiana, Texas, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Tennessee, as first-reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

He is rated a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 6 overall player, the No. 3 player at his position and the No. 1 recruit in North Carolina, according to Rivals rankings.

NEWS: Five-Star WR Braylon Clark is down to 12 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 195 WR from Charlotte, NC is ranked as the No. 6 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/iYhqAJxeqq pic.twitter.com/dnFsq2nitO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 7, 2026

While the Tigers have only been in heavy contact with him since early this past spring, Clark has been a standout recruit since his freshman year at Charlotte Country Day School, as he recorded 38 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns.

Following the season's end, he played in Football University's (FBU) Freshman All-American Bowl and was even named a top performer by 247Sports.

Entering his sophomore season, Clark was already regarded as one of the best prospects in the 2028 class, thanks to his standout freshman campaign and a 6-foot-3, 185-pound frame. He came into the year holding more than a dozen offers, including Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Missouri, Miami and Ole Miss, among others.

Clark lived up to every bit of his hype throughout last season, totaling 65 catches for 1,093 yards and 14 touchdowns. While he had already taken plenty of visits leading up to his sophomore season, he started to home in on the schools he truly prioritized, which included game-day visits to Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina.

Throughout this past spring, he only added more high-end offers to his list from schools such as Texas A&M, Nebraska, Alabama, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and Michigan, among others. Clemson also entered the picture at this time, hosting him for an unofficial visit on March 21.

Clark then returned to campus for the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp, which is where he earned an offer from the program. He was the first offensive prospect to join the Tigers' recruiting board and the fifth/sixth prospect overall.

Ahead of this season, he decided to transfer to North Carolina powerhouse Providence Day School — the same program that produced Clemson freshmen wide receiver Gordon Sellars III and offensive lineman Leo Delaney.

Through three contests, the junior has dominated in the new offensive system, totaling 15 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns, including a 158-yard, two-touchdown performance against Rolesville High School.

Last week, Clark released his game-day visit schedule, and unfortunately for Tiger fans, Clemson didn't make the cut.

He kicked things off at LSU for its season-opening matchup against Clemson in Baton Rouge, with additional trips planned to Texas A&M (October 3), Alabama (October 10), Miami (October 17), Ohio State (November 7), Oregon (November 14) and back to Ohio State on November 28.

🚨NEWS🚨 2028 5-star WR Braylon Clark has locked in 7️⃣ game-day visits for this fall, @SWiltfong_ reports✈️



Clark is rated a top-10 player in the country.



Read: https://t.co/TBjoa9hN4F pic.twitter.com/nGWxxbDiK2 — Rivals (@Rivals) September 1, 2026

As it stands, Ohio State looks like the clear front-runner for the five-star talent, which is hardly a surprise given the high-end receiver talent the Buckeyes reel in year after year. Not to mention, On3's Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong both logged expert predictions back in July for Clark to ultimately land with the Big 10 program.

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