Clemson's Nick Eason Praises Two-Way Player's Defensive Debut vs. LSU

Ahead of the 2026 season, Clemson Football decided to use sixth-year Dietrick Pennington on both sides of the ball, after he spent his first five seasons playing strictly on the offensive line.

He is the heaviest player on the roster, standing at 6-foot-5 and 355 pounds, and has some experience at his newest position, defensive tackle, as he was recruited both at tackle and right guard coming out of Evangelical Christian High School in Cordova, Tennessee.

Against No. 11 LSU this past weekend, he saw his first snaps on defense — six to be specific — and performed well in the limited action, clogging lanes and making his massive presence felt.

Defensive tackles coach Nick Eason went on to speak about his debut performance and the addition of Pennington overall on Tuesday morning, constantly emphasizing how excited he is about what's next for the sixth-year.

"Man, I am excited about him," he began. "He is obviously a very massive individual, and man, he's improving every day, and he's eager to learn, and he's learning fast, obviously. [We're] just continuing to develop him, but he's been working really, really hard. He played six plays in the game, and it was really, really impressive."

Heading into what looks to be a lop-sided home-opening matchup against Georgia Southern in Week 2, Eason says that Pennington has earned every right to see an increased amount of snaps after what he put on tape last week, describing him as a "Swiss army knife."

"So you talk about earning it, and [with] what he put on tape, he earned the right to play more this week," the associate head coach continued. "[We're] really excited, we, you know, obviously made the transition from o-line to defensive line, but I mean, he's like a Swiss army knife. He can do a lot of different things, but man, I've been really impressed with him and his work ethic, his mindset, his approach to the position move, man, he's a team guy, and I'm excited to have him."

Furthermore, Eason believes Pennington's time on the offensive line has made his transition considerably smoother, citing his grasp of terminology and his ability to stay one step ahead, thanks to his experience seeing the game from an offensive perspective.

"Absolutely. I mean, he understands it from an offensive perspective. Obviously, terminology and especially with how things in the box are set up, he can see it in advance, and he's a really smart football player," he finished. "But man, he is a massive guy, obviously one of the biggest guys on this team, and he just happens to be in my room, and so, man, I'm just really, truly excited to have him, like I said. He's been a good leader, and he's been motivated. You know, obviously, having the opportunity to play, and we'll need him."

Pennington's impressive debut also comes at a perfect time, given the state of the defensive tackle room.

Three players at the position are expected to miss a majority, if not all, of the season: Hevin Brown-Shuler (Hodgkin's lymphoma), West Georgia transfer Kourtney Kelly (ACL tear), and most recently, Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong (lower-leg injury).

While Vic Burley was recently reinstated from suspension, he won't return until Week 3 against North Carolina, and given how poorly the position group played against LSU, Clemson will need every bit of help it can get right now.

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