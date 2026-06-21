Clemson Basketball Offers Four-Star Tennessee Big Man

Clemson and head coach Brad Brownell have been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, offering a 2028 prospect last week, and most recently, one of the best 2027 players in Tennessee.

On Friday, power forward Davis Cochran announced via social media that he had received an offer from the Tigers. He is the sixth player on the 2027 recruiting board and holds 26 offers total.

Cochran is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 152 overall player, the No. 24 player at his position and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite.

As mentioned, Cochran is one of the best players in the state of Tennessee; however, he wasn’t getting all too many looks from Division I programs until recently.

Attending Brentwood High School, Cochran impressed as a sophomore for one of the best teams in the state, averaging 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game en route to earning First-team All-District honors. While college coaches continued to check him out in person, nobody had pulled the trigger on an offer.

Sophomore year regular season stats: 18.4 ppg, 8.1 rp, 1.1 bpg, and 1.1 spg. Finished 2nd in the district cant wait to see what the postseason holds! @CraneTroy @StarsBballClub @wcsBHSboyshoops @SpencerTurner11 — Davis Cochran (@DavisCochran35) February 15, 2025

Entering this past season, Cochran set out to prove himself to the programs still on the fence, and he did just that.

The 6-foot-9 forward upped his production across the board, averaging 22 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, 1.9 blocks and one steal per game en route to a Regional Championship. Along the way, he earned a multitude of accolades, including 4A All-State honors, the Brentwood single-season rebounding record, District 11-AAAA MVP, Region Tournament MVP and a Tennessee Mr. Basketball nomination.

He was also named to First-team All-Mid-State alongside Lipscomb Academy’s Cam Blivens, who flipped from Columbia to Clemson in January for football.

Junior season 2025-2026 stats:

22 ppg

10 rpg

2.0 apg

1.9 bpg

1.0 spg

District 11-AAAA MVP

Region Tournament MVP

BCAT player of the year finalist

Mr Basketball nominee

Region Champions

Regular season district Champions

Brentwood single season rebound record@wcsBHSboyshoops pic.twitter.com/8jWRj9L8Up — Davis Cochran (@DavisCochran35) March 25, 2026

Throughout his stellar junior campaign, he earned his first dozen Division I offers from Lipscomb, Belmont, Austin Peay, UT Martin, Stetson, Samford, Iona, High Point, San Jose State, Princeton, Middle Tennessee State and New Mexico State.

The momentum then only carried on into the AAU season, where Cochran has been dominant for Brad Beal Elite’s 17U squad of the Nike EYBL Circuit.

In Session II (Memphis), Cochran finished the weekend averaging 14 points and 11.3 rebounds across four contests, earning All-Circuit Third-Team for his performance. He added six more offers to his sheet from that weekend alone, including Northwestern, Kansas State, Butler, Boston College, Notre Dame and New Mexico.

Nike EYBL Session II: 17U All-Circuit Awards 🏆



3rd Team 🥉 @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/cSuibrdMSO — The Circuit (@TheCircuit) May 20, 2026

For Session III in Kansas City, Cochran showcased his defensive versatility alongside his offensive skill set, averaging 11 points, 8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks while finishing 2-2 on the weekend.

Since then, an increasing number of high-major schools have reached out and offered, including Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Virginia, and, as we know, Clemson.

Throughout his recruitment, Cochran has taken just two visits — both official — the first to High Point last November, and the most recent to Cincinnati last week.

As it stands, the Bearcats appear as the front-runner, holding a 43% chance at landing the four-star talent. High Point (36.5%), Notre Dame (2%), Northwestern (1.7%) and Kansas State (1.7%) trail, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

Thank you to the staff at @GoBearcatsMBB for hosting me and my family on a great official visit! @Coach_MRobinson @CoachCalhoun_UC pic.twitter.com/wet1iLeB3j — Davis Cochran (@DavisCochran35) June 16, 2026