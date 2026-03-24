Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection for Clemson Tigers in 2026-27

Clemson men’s basketball was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday night, ending its season in unfortunate fashion.

With that, the offseason now begins for head coach Brad Brownell’s group, looking to both retain some of the group that remains from the 2025-26 season, while looking to add some important pieces through the transfer portal to get back to the success that the team had from November to early February.

Most of this is hypothetical, but if all players were to stay for the Tigers next season, this is what Clemson’s team would look like, for the most part, for the 2026-27 season.

2026-27 Way-Too-Early Starting Lineup Projection

Guard: Zac Foster, RFr.

Guard: Ace Buckner, RSo.

Forward: Jake Wahlin, Sr.

Forward: Chase Thompson, So.

Center: Transfer/Carter Welling, Sr.

The big note here is that the Tigers would most likely be without big man Carter Welling for the beginning of the year, suffering a torn ACL in March that should have him sidelined, perhaps until the new year. With that, it would mean Clemson would have to go with a transfer center until this case or go with its biggest body, which would be Wahlin.

Rising redshirt freshman Trent Steinour could be another to start, but with Brownell’s process of going with experience to begin the season, it would mean that Jake Wahlin is Clemson’s tallest player if nothing changes. Expect the Tigers to pick up at least one big man due to the circumstances.

As for the backcourt, Zac Foster is returning from a torn ACL in December, and he will be back. He could be Clemson’s most exciting guard, playing the point guard spot behind Dillon Hunter this season. Pair him with spark plug Ace Buckner, and the Tigers should have an electric backcourt that could be more dangerous than the one of last season.

Chase Thompson took a bigger role with Welling going down, and the rising sophomore should be able to carve out a starting spot come next season. In this spot could also be Dallas Thomas, who will look to make strides after going through some adversity this season.

Clemson Tigers Potentially Coming Off The Bench in the 2026-27 Season

F Dallas Thomas, RSo.

G Harris Reynolds, Fr.

F Trent Steinour, So.

F Will Stevens, Fr.

F Blake Davidson, RFr.

G Amare James, Fr.

The freshmen duo of Reynolds and Stevens should play a similar role to that of the freshmen this past season: be valuable off the bench. While a guy like Thomas would end up being the first player off the bench to be a shooting wing, Steinour would bring depth in the frontcourt when needed.

With Blake Davidson sitting out the entire year to redshirt, he could serve as another developmental piece along with Amare James. However, we haven’t even mentioned the transfer portal, with pieces coming and going, being able to shape what this bench rotation could look like going into the season.

It’s a way-too-early look for good reason: there is so much yet to happen with this Clemson team that makes for an exciting offseason. Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with all players arriving and transferring out of the program as it occurs over the next several weeks.