Clemson Tigers Boss Emotional During Pelham High School Hall Of Fame Induction
Saturday was a very special day for Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney.
His high school, Pelham (Ala.) High School, inducted him in its first class of 20 honorees into its new Pelham Athletics Hall of Fame.
“I’ve experienced a lot of life, but everything for me comes back to Pelham,” he said in a story posted to the Pelham athletics web site. “Every time I come back here — it doesn’t matter how far removed I am — it feels like yesterday.”
Swinney was not always living the life of luxury he sports now. When he was a child his family lost his childhood home to foreclosure. He recounted the story of how they lost the home. He ultimately bought it back in 2020.
“It was taken away from us, and it was one of those traumatic moments in my life," Swinney said. "I bought it and framed the deed and put my dad’s picture in there.”
Pelham make Swinney football tough. After his family lost their home he kept fighting. He learned how to achieve and overcome. Those are skills he uses today in his coaching career. He helps mold Clemson football players the way his high school coaches like Billy Tohill, Jim Vakakes and Paul Kellogg helped mold him.
“All I did was compete,” he said. “So, I learned how to compete at the highest level.”
His coaches were his rock. They were his redeemer. They taught him more than football. They taught him how to succeed in life. It is because of what those coaches taught him at Pelham that many Clemson players were able to succeed in their careers.
Swinney never forgot where he came from.
It was at Pelham High School where he would meet his wife Kathleen. The couple have three sons. "She has been a rock in my life for a long time," Swinney said while being inducted.
The Swinney name will forever be enshrined in Pelham. It is almost similar as to how Pelham will always be a part of Swinney.
After high school, Swinney walked on at Alabama and was part of the Crimson Tides's 1992 national championship team under the legendary Gene Stallings. After several seasons at Alabama as an assistant, and a short break, he joined Clemon's staff, eventually becoming the interim head coach in 2008 and then taking over as head coach in 2009.
Since he took over, the Tigers have won two national championships and made seven appearances in the College Football Playoff.