2027 Clemson Prospect Praises Death Valley’s Atmosphere, Fan Base
Clemson has been active in the recruiting ranks during the season, hosting multiple players for visits.
In Clemson's win against Virginia Tech last Saturday, 2027 linebacker Elijah Chaffin was in the stadium.
Chaffin, a native of Davie, North Carolina, has visited Death Valley before.
Every time he steps foot on Clemson's campus, the young man feels the energy, which is often a big reason why recruits want to play for the Tigers.
“Clemson’s atmosphere is unmatched,” Chaffin told The Clemson Insider. “They have great fans. A great fan base. Another thing that stood out to me was the family atmosphere. From the time you get out of your car and get on the bus to the time you leave. I mean, you feel like you belong there the entire time and that means a lot. I know it means a lot for other recruits too.”
Dabo Swinney has faced his fair share of criticism regarding recruiting, but any discussion of him not running an elite program would be unfair.
From the atmosphere to the product on the field to how Clemson players act, Swinney has done everything that would interest a student-athlete who wants to play at the highest level.
Just like every recruit Clemson is typically in on, there will be competition to land Chaffin. He's been recruited by multiple schools already, including Penn State, Ole Miss, and other impressive programs.
That often isn't easy for high school students, as their college decision could determine their future. From an NFL standpoint and as a man, Clemson has produced in every way.
Chaffin, who understands this is a big decision, is putting his trust in his faith.
“I mean, it is a lot, but I’m a faith-based person,” Chaffin said. “With Jesus, nothing’s too much. Whenever it might seem like a lot, He’s always there. And my family’s always there. I can always rely on my mom and dad if there is something wrong, or it’s too much. I can always rely on them to help me.”
He highlighted wanting to build his relationship with the coaching staff, a big deal for recruits.
While Clemson has heavily recruited Chaffin, he won't receive an offer from them until next summer. Clemson doesn't plan on offering 2027 graduates until then, perhaps something that could influence his decision.
Chaffin doesn't see that becoming a problem but added that it's "crazy" since no other school does things in a similar way.