2027 Clemson Quarterback Recruit Impressed With Tigers Offensive Scheme
While Cade Klubnik hasn't found the success he was expected to when he entered the program, Clemson has historically developed quarterbacks at a high level.
That's why they've landed some of the top quarterback recruits in the country. Klubnik will eventually add to that list, as he's poised to be who he was expected to be.
it's important that this trend continues, too, as Clemson has learned multiple times why having elite quarterback play matters.
Recruits seeing the success the Tigers have found should only help them moving forward.
That seems to be the case with 2027 Mason Holtzclaw, who's already been in attendance for two Clemson games in 2024.
Holtzclaw was in Atlanta as a guest against Georgia and in Death Valley for Clemson's win against App State.
The loss against Georgia was one to forget, especially with recruits in the building.
However. Holtzclaw was impressed with how Clemson bounced back against an above average App State team.
“A lot different from the first game we watched,” Holtzclaw told The Clemson Insider. “It was completely different. They looked sharp down the field. Cade (Klubnik) looked good all-around. They looked like they were clicking, like they were really prepared. Offense just looked great. It was really, really fun and it really stuck out to me.”
Many programs, including other ACC schools, have recruited Holtzclaw. His ACC offers include Florida State and North Carolina, among others.
The Christ School product was impressed by Clemson's offense. He believes he could play in Garrett Riley's offense, highlighting the balanced attack.
“Yes, 100-percent,” Holtzclaw said. “They were moving the ball up and down the field. That is kind of the offense I want to run. It was balanced. They were able to run the ball, which opens up the passing game. That is one of the big things for me. I could really see myself playing in an offense like that.”
In 2023-24, Holtzclaw threw for 1,522 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.
He was initially a 2026 high school graduate before this season, reclassifying to the 2027 class. That's not uncommon, and it often helps the recruit play at the program they want to.
Clemson has yet to offer Holtzclaw, but it's a positive sign that he's been to two games already.
With other schools already offering the youngster, it should only be a matter of time before Clemson decides to do the same.
He recently visited USC in Columbia for the LSU game on Saturday. According to The Clemson Insider, he plans to visit North Carolina, Florida State, and Georgia Tech in the near future.