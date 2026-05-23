3 Areas That Will Define Christopher Vizzina’s 2026 Season

The Clemson Tigers have big shoes to fill.

With the departure of three-year starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, it’s time for a new signal-caller for the Clemson offense.

Dabo Swinney has yet to announce a starting quarterback, but it’s widely assumed across college football that redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina will take the team’s first offensive snap. Many outside voices expressed concern about the team’s QB room this past offseason, but no transfers were added to the position group. Swinney is banking on in-house development to lead his team.

If the Tigers are to achieve what some believe they can in 2026, these are three key areas in which Vizzina must shine.

Pocket Presence

When watching Vizzina’s limited action from 2025 (mostly in the Oct. 18 home loss to SMU), there are plenty of positives, but also moments where Vizzina looked like a backup. That’s to be expected given the situation. Klubnik missed the game after sustaining an injury, prompting an emergency first career start from Vizzina.

There were plays where the then-sophomore hesitated before scrambling or escaping the pocket. One of Vizzina’s strengths is his mobility. A capable runner, utilizing his legs more could prompt defenses to assign a defender to spying him. This could create easier matchups and more space for backs and receivers to work.

Clemson doesn’t need Vizzina to play Superman in the backfield, but a steady hand who can stay composed under pressure would do wonders for the offense. Under a new offensive coordinator in Chad Morris, that composure will be tested.

Chemistry With Receivers

This is another area that should improve naturally now that Vizzina is the assumed starter. After receiving the majority of first-team reps on the practice field, it’s time for that chemistry to translate over to games.

It’ll be a baptism by fire of sorts for Vizzina. His second career start will likely come in a raucous Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, the fifth-largest venue in college football. Add in a College GameDay visit for Lane Kiffin’s LSU debut, and you’ve got as big a spotlight as any Week 1 matchup. And don’t forget, this game will be played in primetime, which will only add to the stadium atmosphere.

In the game, a key for Vizzina will be the unspoken communication with his weapons. Small things like depths of routes, audibles, and between-play pacing will be put to the test immediately. During the rest of the regular season, the Tigers won’t play in as raucous an environment, but there’s no doubt Clemson’s offensive performance in Week 1 will set a tone for that schedule.

Star wideouts Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore headline the Clemson receiving corps, along with intriguing true freshman Naeem Burroughs. At tight end, Olsen Patt-Henry and Christian Bentancur offer a solid duo that is still looking to blossom into a foundation of the offense. The weapons are there for Vizzina to have a productive and efficient passing season, but time will tell.

Ball Security

The biggest adjustment for many first-year starters isn’t knowing which read to throw to. It’s understanding when not to make a play.

In 2025, a major culprit of Clemson’s 7-6 record was self-inflicted mistakes. Key turnovers provided major swings in losses to LSU, Georgia Tech, and Syracuse in the first half of the season.

In Vizzina’s aforementioned start against SMU, he threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns. The only blemish on his stat line was a lost fumble in the first quarter, which came on a blindside sack when the Mustangs got home on a stunt.

Looking ahead to 2026, Clemson’s defense (which was hot and cold in 2025) profiles to be a more consistent unit. Knowing this, Vizzina should be able to play more under control than Klubnik did a year ago, trusting that a punt won’t lead to a potential seven points for the opposing offense. He certainly has the talent, weapons, and playcaller to make good on this facet.