After finishing its two-game road stint undefeated with wins over Florida State and Syracuse, Clemson had one of its most dreadful performances in recent memory last weekend against Georgia Tech, which sat dead last in the ACC, losing 20-6.

Now, the program is preparing to hit the road again. This time to Durham, North Carolina, where the Tigers will seek revenge against head coach Manny Diaz and the Duke Blue Devils for last year's controversial loss.

With the contest being just three days away, Clemson Tigers on SI has created a list of three opposing players that the Tigers cannot afford to ignore entering the Week 12 matchup.

QB Walker Eget

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) throws the football against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time we discussed Eget was this summer, when he landed at No. 7 in our ranking of every quarterback Clemson will face this season. So far, he’s lived up to that billing.

Through 10 contests, the sixth-year signal caller has completed 63% of his passes for 2,044 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The San Jose State transfer hasn’t been outstanding the way Miami quarterback Darian Mensah was for Duke last season, but outside of superstar running back Nate Sheppard, this Blue Devils offense has nowhere near the firepower it had in 2025, especially from a pass-catching standpoint.

What stands out to me about Eget, though, is how well he plays his role.

With the Spartans the past two seasons, he was the centerpiece of the team and could let it rip to receivers like Nick Nash and Danny Scudero whenever he wanted.

Now at Duke, he’s more of a floor general that facilitates the offense, controls the pace and gets the ball where it needs to be. He’s embraced that job, avoiding the turnover-worthy plays he used to make and taking what the defense gives him to keep the unit productive week after week.

Not to mention, the Blue Devils’ offensive line has been among the nation’s best, allowing just four sacks all season, two of them on Eget.

EDGE Kevin O'Connor

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Kevin O'Connor (15) before kickoff against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was one of the harder decisions to make, as the Blue Devils have a handful of talented pass-rushers and players on the front seven in general, but I decided to go with O’Connor.

After totaling just 19 tackles and half a sack over the first three years of his collegiate career, the redshirt junior has broken out this year, totaling 10 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble across 10 contests.

While O’Connor appears to be more of a rotational player, he’s caught fire in recent weeks, recording at least half a tackle for loss in four of the last five games. The lone exception came against NC State in Week 10.

Moreover, he’s helped Duke evolve into one of the best rushing defenses in the country, allowing just 101 yards per game and 3.18 yards per carry through 11 weeks.

As mentioned above, though, he’s not the only talented player on the front seven. In fact, fellow edge rushers Kobe Smith, Bryce Davis — former Clemson commit — and Tyson Reed have all done well this season, combining for 73 tackles, 16.5 for a loss, 10 sacks and five pass deflections.

RB Nate Sheppard

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, we get to Sheppard, who has not only been the best player on his team, but one of the best in the entire nation in 2026.

The Louisiana native arrived with an outstanding true freshman season last year that saw Sheppard total 1,418 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns on 237 offensive touches, earning him Freshman All-American and Second-team All-ACC honors.

While the Blue Devils went on to win their first ACC Championship since 1989, offensive stars like signal caller Darian Mensah and wide receivers Cooper Barkate and Que’Sean Brown hit the transfer portal following season’s end, leaving Sheppard as the lone star returning.

The Blue Devils likely won’t make the conference championship for a second straight year, but they’ve been nearly as successful in the win column, and Sheppard is the primary reason for that.

Through 11 weeks, the sophomore has totaled 1,719 scrimmage yards and 23 touchdowns on just 251 offensive touches. He ranks first nationally in total touchdowns (23) and points (138), second in rushing yards (1,320), fourth in carries among running backs (207) and 12th in yards per carry at 6.4 (minimum 100 attempts).

Moreover, that production has put him on pace to become one of the best running backs in Duke history, if not the best. His 2,452 career rushing yards already rank sixth in program history; he leads all Duke players in yards per carry (6.0), and his 30 rushing touchdowns trail only Brandon Connette’s 31.

With three games left this season and a full junior year ahead, he is only 670 yards from passing Chris Douglas for the all-time rushing record at 3,122, which was set in 2003.