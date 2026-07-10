Every QB Clemson Will Face This Season, Ranked From Worst to Best

The Clemson Tigers enter 2026 with a new projected starter under center in Christopher Vizzina following Cade Klubnik's departure, but that's the least of their quarterback problems, given the gauntlet of opposing signal callers on the schedule.

Today, we're ranking and breaking down all 12 of those quarterbacks, from some of the top names at the position to one you've probably never heard of.

Note: These are all projections of who the starting quarterbacks will be. While most are official, fall camp is still ahead of us and things could very well change.

12. Lek Powell (Charleston Southern)

Bishop McDevitt quarterback Lek Powell (6) escapes Gettysburg's Hunter Williams during a game at Warrior Stadium in Gettysburg on Friday, August 30, 2019. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Carlisle, Pennsylvania, native began his collegiate career at Shepherd University, a Division II program in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Powell redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 before making one game appearance in 2022. In 2023, he took a medical redshirt after seeing action in two contests. He then finally got the chance to start in 2024 and posted 2,088 passing yards and 15 touchdowns on a 69.7% completion percentage, which ranked third-best nationally.

Ahead of the 2025 season, he decided to transfer to Charleston Southern. Through three games, he totaled 13 passing attempts for 102 yards.

The clear reason for this ranking is that this is his only his second season at the FBS level after spending the majority of his career at a Division II school.

11. Max Johnson (Georgia Southern)

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Max Johnson (14) passes before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson is one of the most experienced quarterbacks on this list, but his ranking comes down to how injury-prone he's been throughout his six-year collegiate career.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound signal caller began his career at LSU in 2020, where he appeared in six games, throwing for 1,069 yards and eight touchdowns to just one interception as the backup. In 2021, he took over the starting job and had a career year, completing 60% of his passes for 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Ahead of the 2022 season, he transferred to Texas A&M and was the starter to begin the year before suffering a broken hand/thumb, which forced him to get season-ending surgery. 2023 was a similar story, as he began the year as a starter and threw for 1,452 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions before a season-ending rib injury against Ole Miss cut his year short.

Johnson then transferred for a second time ahead of the 2024 season, landing at North Carolina. However, he still couldn't escape the injury bug as he suffered a devastating leg injury in the program's season-opener against Minnesota. The injury required five surgeries and an 11-month recovery in which he even feared losing the leg.

In 2025, he played sparingly as a backup behind Gio Lopez, who has since transferred to Wake Forest after a disappointing debut season with the Tar Heels. Interestingly, Johnson's lone start was against Clemson, where he completed 26-of-42 passes for 208 yards in a 38-10 loss.

10. Alberto Mendoza (Georgia Tech)

Indiana's Alberto Mendoza (16) runs for a touchdown during the Indiana versus UCLA football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The brother of 2025 Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, Alberto began his career at Indiana, redshirting as a freshman in 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback appeared in nine games last season for the national championship-winning Hoosiers and while he looked impressive when on the field, he only took over once the games were firmly out of reach.

Across those nine contests, he completed 18-of-24 passes for 286 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while also showing off his dual-threat ability, as he finished the season with 190 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

9. Ashton Daniels (Florida State)

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) winds up to pass Thursday, April 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daniels began his career at Stanford in 2022 and started for two seasons, from 2023 to 2024. He showcased impressive running ability, carrying the ball 257 times for 961 yards and six touchdowns, but struggled heavily as a passer, totaling 3,947 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Ahead of the 2025 season, he transferred to Auburn but appeared in just four games, finishing with 797 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 280 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries. His limited action allowed him to preserve his redshirt for a fifth and final year of College Football.

8. Billy Edwards Jr. (North Carolina)

UNC football quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) could be the Tar Heels' starting quarterback in the 2026 season. Edwards was still wearing a brace on his left knee during the Tar Heels' spring practices. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Edwards Jr. began his career at Wake Forest before transferring to Maryland ahead of the 2022 season. He spent his first two seasons as a backup behind Taulia Tagovailoa, completing 38 passes for 441 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while rushing for 227 yards and eight scores.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound signal caller then broke out in 2024 after becoming the Terrapins' full-time starter, completing 65% of his passes for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also carried the ball 81 times for 148 yards and five touchdowns.

He then transferred to Wisconsin with high expectations, but suffered a lingering sprained left knee in the Badgers' 2025 season-opener against Miami (Ohio). Initially, the MRI came back with positive news, but the injury was worse than most thought, keeping him sidelined for the remainder of the season, aside from one offensive drive against Maryland in Week 4.

While Edwards had a solid year in 2024, it's not enough to rank him any higher, as it was just one season. Not to mention, he struggled with turnovers that year, and who knows how he'll look coming off his 2025 setback.

7. Walker Eget (Duke)

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Eget began his career at San Jose State in 2021 but saw limited playing time over his first two seasons before redshirting in 2023. He became the starter in 2024 and has since totaled 5,555 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

His mid-tier ranking comes down to three factors: level of play, turnovers and efficiency.

In his first year as a starter, his numbers weren't terrible. However, they certainly weren't up to par given the weapon he had at his disposal: 2024 Biletnikoff finalist and All-American Nick Nash, who finished the season with 104 receptions (2nd nationally), 1,382 yards (2nd) and 16 receiving touchdowns (1st).

He improved this past season, throwing for over 3,000 yards, but a 59% completion rate and nine interceptions against Mountain West defenses aren't the most promising. Especially when we've seen other quarterbacks dominate at a lower level and still disappoint once transferring to a Power Four program (ie, Gio Lopez in 2025).

However, not everything is as simple as it seems. In 2025, Eget played with a torn ACL throughout the entire season after initially sustaining the injury in October 2024. So he could absolutely improve his production once back to full health.

Additionally, the Blue Devils' offense is very pass-heavy, and with Eget recording 721 pass attempts over the past two seasons, it's possible he could be a perfect fit for head coach Manny Diaz.

6. Steve Angeli (Syracuse)

Sep 6, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) throws against the UConn Huskies during the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound signal caller spent three years as a backup at Notre Dame before transferring to Syracuse ahead of 2025, where he opened the season as one of the most impressive quarterbacks in the country.

Across the first four games of the season, he completed 63% of his passes for a nation-leading 1,317 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Unfortunately, though, his breakout year came to an abrupt end when he suffered a torn Achilles against Clemson in Week 4.

While the talent is clearly there, the biggest question for Angeli heading into 2026 is: Will he look the same as he did before his Achilles tear?

5. Ethan Grunkemeyer (Virginia Tech)

Dec 27, 2025; Bronx, NY, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) and teammates celebrate with the George M. Steinbrenner Trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grunkemeyer redshirted as a true freshman at Penn State in 2024 before taking over the starting job early in 2025 after future third-round pick Drew Allar suffered a season-ending broken ankle against Northwestern in Week 5.

Across 11 games, he completed 69% of his passes for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Ironically, he saved his best for the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson, throwing for a career-high 260 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Nittany Lions to a 22-10 win.

Following the season's end, he transferred to Virginia Tech to follow former Penn State head coach James Franklin, who was fired midseason after a disappointing start to the year.

4. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal)

California's Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele throws the ball during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sagapolutele beat out Ohio State transfer Devin Brown ahead of his 2025 debut season and delivered an electric true freshman campaign.

Across 13 contests, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound signal caller completed 64% of his 492 attempts for 3,454 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while also rushing for four more scores. He finished 6th nationally in passing attempts and 18th in passing yards en route to earning On3 Freshman All-American honors.

The only reason he comes in at the No. 4 spot is simply due to the talent that surrounds him and his lesser experience compared to the other three players at his position ahead of him.

3. LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs for a touchdown against Louisiana State University during the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clemson knows Sellers well by now, having faced him in each of the past two years, with the Tigers struggling to contain him the first time around but shutting him down in 2025.

Sellers flashed as a freshman in 2023 before taking over the starting job in 2024. Over the past two seasons, he's developed into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, throwing for 4,971 yards, 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while adding 941 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 315 carries.

His last trip to Death Valley came as a redshirt freshman in 2024, when he struggled through the air but dominated on the ground, carrying the ball 16 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Last season told a different story, though. Sellers made some big plays but struggled in crunch time, throwing for 381 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, with one of those turnovers going for a game-sealing pick-six as the Tigers won 28-14.

The biggest question for both parties is which side we will see this year, the 2024 or the 2025 version?

2. Sam Leavitt (LSU)

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot-2 dual-threat began his collegiate career at Michigan State in 2023 before transferring to Arizona State ahead of the 2024 season, which proved to be the right move.

In his first year with the Sun Devils, Leavitt emerged as the starter and one of the best young quarterbacks in the country, as he threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 110 carries for 443 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

He also helped lead the program to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance alongside First-team All-American Cam Skattebo. By season's end, Leavitt earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Second-team All-Big 12 honors.

However, 2025 didn't end the same way. Both Arizona State and Leavitt were poised to have a great season, but injuries held the redshirt sophomore and his team back. While facing off against Baylor in Week 4, Leavitt suffered a Lisfranc injury. He attempted to play through it over the next few weeks but ultimately couldn't push through the remainder of the season.

Still, he impressed in semi-limited action, finishing the year with 1,628 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in addition to 306 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Following the down year, he decided to enter the transfer portal and eventually committed to LSU, where he'll look to bounce back under new head coach Lane Kiffin. As it stands, he has the 12th-best Heisman odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Darian Mensah (Miami)

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) throws the ball Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mensah broke out as a redshirt freshman at Tulane in 2024, completing 66% of his passes for 2,723 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 132 rushing yards and a score.

He transferred to Duke ahead of 2025 and had an even better season, becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Across 14 contests, Mensah finished with a 67% completion rate on 500 attempts for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to an ACC Championship victory over 11-3 Virginia.

Mensah finished with the second-most passing yards nationally behind only now-Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker, tied with Mestemaker for the second-most passing touchdowns and boasted the fifth-most passing attempts.

One of the best games of his career came against Clemson last year, which was one of the most controversial games of 2025, as he completed 27-of-41 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns in a last-second 46-45 win.

The redshirt sophomore capped the year with Second Team All-ACC honors and was a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist.

After a successful debut with the Blue Devils, Mensah shocked the College Football world by entering the transfer portal. The shock came from his signing of a two-year, $8 million deal with Duke the year prior.

Nevertheless, he was able to get out of it and ultimately committed to Miami, where he now holds the third-best Heisman odds, trailing only Notre Dame's CJ Carr and Texas's Arch Manning, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mensah will be surrounded by tons of talent in South Florida, as the Hurricanes are fresh off a National Championship appearance and boast one of the best young receivers in the country in Malachi Toney.