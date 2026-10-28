3 Opposing Players Clemson Can't Afford to Ignore vs. Florida State in Week 9

Clemson fell at home to Virginia Tech last weekend, 20-16, dropping the Tigers to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play. With their conference title game hopes all but gone, they’ll need to win out just to stay in the conversation.

That stretch begins this weekend against Florida State, which is coming off a controversial double-overtime loss to No. 3 Miami in Week 7.

So, with the ACC rivalry matchup just three days away, Clemson Tigers on SI has created a list of three opposing players the Tigers cannot afford to ignore entering Week 9.

EDGE Rylan Kennedy

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive line Rylan Kennedy (15) celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to last week, the Tigers will be facing another disruptive edge rusher in Texas A&M transfer Rylan Kennedy.

Across his first three years with the Aggies, the 6-foot-3 defensive lineman totaled 40 tackles, 5.5 for a loss and 3.5 sacks in 37 game appearances. Now, through just seven games with the Seminoles, he’s nearly doubled his TFL and sack count, logging 17 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, 12 QB hurries and six sacks.

The senior is currently tied for the 13th most sacks nationally and tied for the 22nd most tackles for a loss. Conveniently, Tigers edge rusher Will Heldt sits alongside him in those rankings.

Outside of Kennedy, though, there’s not any other standout defensive lineman. And unlike Virginia Tech’s front seven, Florida State’s has struggled to stop the run in 2026, allowing 178.6 rushing yards per game and nearly five yards per carry, which ranks in the bottom 30 nationally.

WR Duce Robinson

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (13) was called for pass interference while trying to stop Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) from a catch in the first quarter during the Cards’ win over the ‘Noles at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Duce Robinson emerged as not just one of the best receivers in the ACC, but one of the best in the nation following his transfer from USC.

The 6-foot-6 converted wideout finished last season with 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns. He accounted for the 11th most receiving yards nationally and the highest yards per catch nationally (min. 50 receptions) with 19.3.

It’s also worth mentioning that one of his best games of the season came against Clemson, catching nine passes for 124 yards in the 24-10 loss.

While Robinson could’ve gone off to the NFL, he decided to stay with the Seminoles for his senior season. Unfortunately for him, it hasn’t gone as well as he’d likely hoped, totaling 22 receptions for 407 yards and four touchdowns through seven contests. However, Robinson’s talent and physical ability are undeniable, so it would be a crime to keep him off this scouting report.

His best performances of the year have come against top competition, posting six catches for 135 yards and one touchdown against No. 10 Alabama and five catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns against No. 3 Miami.

With projected first-round cornerback Ashton Hampton likely assigned to cover him on the outside, this should be an interesting matchup to watch.

QB Ashton Daniels

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Ethan Grunkemeyer of Virginia Tech, Clemson is pretty familiar with Daniels.

The last time Clemson faced off against the Seminoles quarterback was during his junior year with Stanford in 2024. Daniels struggled immensely against a suffocating Tigers defense, completing just 47% of his passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also totaled 87 yards on the ground in the 40-14 loss.

Following that season, he transferred to Auburn and performed well in the three starts he made following Jackson Arnold’s benching, totaling 965 all-purpose yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in the short span.

Returning to the ACC this season, Daniels has been one of the best dual-threat signal callers in the country.

While his passing stats aren’t anything outstanding, completing under 60% of his passes for 1,618 yards, 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His prowess on the ground is what aggravates opposing teams, as he’s currently tied sixth nationally in rushing touchdowns with 11, thanks to a huge performance against Virginia in Week 5, when he ran for 136 yards and five touchdowns.

Sure, Daniels hasn’t been anything the Tigers have had to worry about in the past, but with the fifth-year having a career season and accounting for 23 of Florida State’s 29 scores on the year, he should be the top playmaker on Clemson’s scouting report.