3 Opposing Players Clemson Can't Afford to Ignore vs. Miami

The Clemson Tigers are now 3-1 and 2-0 in ACC play after shutting down the Golden Bears in California last Friday, 24-10.

While true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds struggled in the contest, it was likely the most complete game the team has played up to this point. But now, the attention turns to a handful of standout players the Tigers will face when they take on a top-five Miami squad this weekend.

For the fourth week in a row, Clemson Tigers on SI has created a list of three opposing players — and an honorable mention — that Clemson cannot afford to ignore entering the Week 4 matchup.

DT Ahmad Moten Sr. (Honorable Mention)

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) eludes the rush of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To begin, we have our lone defensive mention in the Hurricanes' star defensive tackle, Ahmad Moten Sr.

Over the past two years, the 300-pound interior lineman has emerged as one of the best players in the country at his position for Miami. He got his first chance at meaningful action while rotating as a backup in 2024, totaling 18 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, two pass deflections and one sack.

During 2025, Moten was part of one of the best defensive lines in College Football, playing alongside future first-round draft picks Akheem Mesidor and Rueben Bain Jr.

As a full-time starter for the first time in his career, he broke out, posting career highs across the board of 31 tackles, nine for a loss, 20 pressures and four and a half sacks while helping lead the Hurricanes to a National Championship appearance.

After earning Second-team All-ACC honors, Moten entered 2026 as one of the best returning defenders in the country, and is regarded as a top two defensive tackle in his draft class, fighting with Oregon's Amauri Washington for the top spot.

While Moten has been nursing an arm/shoulder injury for the past two weeks, he's expected back against Clemson this week.

The Tigers' offensive line has turned a corner and played its best football of the season in Berkeley last weekend, but this is a different test. Moten is a game-wrecker with a high motor and violent first step that can get him in the backfield quicker than most at his size, so Clemson must stay on top of him.

QB Darian Mensah

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks on from the field against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was one of the obvious ones, right?

Before we get into what he's done so far this year, let's take a look at last season, when he led the Duke Blue Devils to their first ACC Championship victory since 1989.

After transferring in from Tulane, Mensah developed into one of the best players at his position as 2025 went on, completing 67% of his passes for 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns and six interceptions on 500 attempts. He finished second nationally in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns, third in completions and fifth in passing attempts.

Arguably, his best performance of the year came against Clemson in Week 10, when Mensah threw for 361 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-45 slugfest win over the Tigers, which was extremely controversial due to a late-game defensive pass interference call on cornerback Avieon Terrell.

Since then, the redshirt junior has obviously transferred again, this time to Miami. He's been on an absolute heater to start the year, as he's already recorded 1,211 passing yards and 14 touchdowns to zero interceptions. Mensah leads the nation in completion percentage (88.7%) and passer rating (228.0), is tied for first in passing touchdowns, ranks second in yards per attempt (11.4) and sits seventh in passing yards.

The projected lottery pick currently holds the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, trailing Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for the prestigious award.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

WR Malachi Toney

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) runs with the football against Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Jaion Jackson (4) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Mensah, Toney was an easy pick. The two have fed off each other, driving Miami to the nation's top offense through the first four weeks of the 2026 season.

The 5-foot-11 gadget receiver is coming off one of the best true freshman seasons we've ever seen. In 2025, Toney caught 109 passes for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns, and he added another 195 yards and three touchdowns.

He finished the year first in the nation in receptions and fifth in receiving yards. His résumé from the debut season includes ACC Rookie of the Year, First-team All-ACC, Second-team All-America honors (Associated Press) and Freshman All-America recognition from every major outlet.

As a sophomore this season, he hasn't lost a step and is widely regarded as the second-best wideout in the nation behind Jeremiah Smith, as he's totaled 34 receptions for 564 yards and six touchdowns. He is third in the nation in both receptions and receiving yards.

Toney will be a stern test for Clemson's impressive secondary, which should get a boost with starting nickelback Corian Gipson likely back this week after missing the Cal game with an undisclosed injury.

RB Mark Fletcher Jr.

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rounding out the list is senior running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who, like Moten, will be returning from injury this week.

Across his first two seasons with the Hurricanes, the 225-pound bruiser back primarily split carries in the backfield with Henry Parris Jr. in 2023 and Damien Martinez in 2024, totaling 217 carries for 1,121 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Last season, Fletcher was finally able to take over the starting role and made the most of it, recording 216 carries for 1,192 and 12 touchdowns while adding 140 yards and two more scores as a pass-catcher. He finished the year in the top 20 in both rushing yards and carries en route to earning Third-team All-ACC honors.

As mentioned, Fletcher missed last week's game with an injury, but he was just getting warmed up before that. In Weeks 2 and 3, he racked up 190 yards and three touchdowns on only 23 carries against Florida A&M and Wake Forest.

The last time we saw the Tigers go up against a running back as skilled as Fletcher — which was in Week 1 against LSU — it didn't end well, with them allowing over 300 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. That said, this matchup will likely be the most vital to keeping the game close.

Of note, true freshman running back Javian Mallory has also impressed in limited action, accounting for 226 rushing yards and three touchdowns on a whopping nine yards per carry. Over half of those yards came against Florida A&M, when he rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

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