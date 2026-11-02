Clemson Tigers Stock Report Following Florida State Win

Clemson football's biggest win of the year, arguably, came last Saturday night, when it beat the Florida State Seminoles, 36-24 in Tallahassee.

Despite a late Seminole surge in the second half, Clemson put the game on ice with a long 76-yard touchdown and an interception to put the game out of reach. The game was also a positive sign for plenty of players, who played their best game of the season.

Like we do every week, here’s a stock report of players who are trending up and down.

Stock Up: Tait Reynolds, Quarterback

Reynolds had the best game of his young career in the Sunshine State, throwing for two touchdowns and making the biggest play of his career with a 76-yard rushing touchdown to go up by two scores.

Going into the game, the freshman only had one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown, struggling to get the ball moving for the Tigers over the course of the game. However, he threw two in the first half of this game, shutting down many of the critics regarding his game, and called his own number on the most important play of the game to keep the program where it was.

After the game, following the loss to Virginia Tech, head coach Dabo Swinney challenged him to respond. He did that very effectively, finishing with 189 passing yards, 80 rushing yards and three total scores.

Stock Down: Gideon Davidson, Running Back

After being criticized by Swinney in last week’s press conferences, the sophomore tailback couldn’t respond like Reynolds did, only recording 12 carries for 36 yards.

Clemson’s run game wasn’t as effective on Saturday night compared to previous weeks, only having 162 yards, with a majority of it coming on the mammoth run from Reynolds to ice the game. After having a four-game touchdown streak throughout September and October, Davidson has now gone two games without one.

Jarvis Green went into the game and was more productive, and the Tigers’ running back room has more competition entering their contest with Syracuse.

Stock Up: Jerome Carter III, Safety

In an emotional game that saw him play his father’s alma mater, Carter delivered. He recorded a sack and an interception, his first each as a Tiger, to help force takeaways that slowed down the Seminole offense.

He also finished with five tackles, including two pass deflections to opposing receivers. He even matched his father’s total, who was also a defensive back, for sacks and interceptions in his only game at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Last season, Clemson’s safety room had plenty of busted coverages and missed assignments, and Swinney used the pickups of Carter and Corey Myrick to change that. Both have been solid acquisitions so far, and Carter showed that off against the Seminoles.

Stock Down: Chris Johnson Jr., Running Back

As a kick returner, Clemson has one of the best in the conference in Johnson, an SMU transfer. However, when he’s in the backfield, it’s been tough sledding so far for the only offensive transfer that offensive coordinator Chad Morris made.

Johnson only finished with one total yard on five carries and a reception, struggling to get going on the offensive side of the ball, except for the Charleston Southern game, where he went in for two touchdowns. Clemson continues to see competition for the top running back in the group, and while Davidson is the most talented, Johnson didn’t gain any traction in the win.

Down the stretch, especially with all of these running backs having another year, it will be interesting to see if any of them make a stride in making it more difficult to take the starting role moving forward.

Stock Up: Nolan Hauser, Kicker

Is there anything that Hauser can’t do?

Once again, he finished with a handful of field goals and even punted the ball twice against the Seminoles in the win. The junior had five field goals, including one from 50 yards away, while having one punt with over 50 yards, his second straight game of providing the long ball on special teams.

It’s Hauser’s second game of recording at least five field goals, and he is well on his way to being the frontrunner for the Lou Groza Award, given to the best placekicker in college football each season.