A Glimpse into Clemson's Second Official Visit Weekend Slate

This weekend marks two weeks since Clemson's big recruiting weekend, which culminated in the program landing eight recruits, including multiple blue-chip prospects.

Now it's time for the second slate of official visits starting Friday. While there's been a lot of change in who will be in attendance, it's an important weekend regardless, as the Tigers are looking to round out their 2027 class, which features over 20 commits and ranks among the 10 best recruiting classes in the nation.

Initially, Clemson had edge rushers Kalib Spivey and Andrew Rogers lined up for their official visits this weekend. However, neither will be in attendance after the program filled up all three spots at the position two weeks ago with the additions of four-star Santana Harvey, four-star Desmond Malpress and three-star JiQuan Rogers.

The cancellations aren't a big blow, considering the Tigers have already landed their two priority targets in Harvey and Malpress. But Spivey was once trending towards the program before ultimately committing to Georgia Tech yesterday. Rogers, on the other hand, didn't hold an offer from Clemson.

Another cancellation we recently saw was three-star linebacker Tyson Washington, who was offered back in late April as a safety net in case Clemson didn't land its two priorities at the position in four-star Roman Igwebuike and four-star Sean Fox.

Just a few days back, though, the Tigers decided to pivot from Washington, offering and inviting three-star Raymond 'RJ' Hudson for an official visit this weekend instead.

Although Hudson was originally projected to land with the Maryland Terrapins — whom he officially visited last weekend — momentum appears to be shifting toward the Tigers. The 215-pound prospect earned a Clemson offer following an impressive performance at Dabo Swinney's annual camp last week, and shortly after, revealed he will announce his commitment on June 19, a date that feels like little more than a formality given the gap in offer quality between the Tigers and his other suitors.

Now that we've gotten the cancellations and the lone new addition out of the way, it's time to talk about defensive tackle, the only spot that hasn't been filled yet.

The Tigers' top defensive tackle priority heading into this weekend is four-star Seth Tillman out of Rock Hill, South Carolina. One of the first players offered in his class, Tillman has been among Clemson's most coveted targets this cycle, with the two sides maintaining consistent contact over the past year.

Tillman's visit to Clemson is second to last, following trips to South Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan, with Kentucky still to come. The Tigers will need to make a strong impression, as the 300-pound lineman is currently trending toward Michigan, with On3's Steve Wiltfong saying the Wolverines have now surpassed Georgia, who Wiltfong had previously favored following Tillman's visit to Athens two weeks ago. He'll announce his decision on July 11.

On the other side of the defensive tackle board sits three-star Segun Alexander out of Rabun Gap, Georgia. The 275-pound interior lineman reclassified from 2028 to 2027 nearly a month ago after taking unofficial visits and receiving assurances that coaches would pursue him in this cycle.

Clemson was ahead of the curve, offering Alexander during Spring Elite Day more than a month before he reclassified. That early investment has paid off, as the pitch around Swinney's program, its culture and player development convinced the 6-foot-4 prospect to schedule an official visit to Death Valley this weekend. The Tigers enter as the current favorite, though the race is far from over, with official visits to Vanderbilt (June 16) and Notre Dame (June 19) are still on his calendar.