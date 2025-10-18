ACC Injury Report Provides Status Update For Clemson QB Cade Klubnik
The Clemson Tigers have been looking to get quarterback Cade Klubnik back to the field this weekend, but his availability remains in mystery for Saturday’s game against SMU.
According to the ACC’s mandatory injury report, Klubnik remained questionable to play in the team’s matchup against SMU. Earlier in the week, there was concern about the severity of his ankle, and the senior’s availability is yet to be known.
The Austin, Texas, native suffered the injury against Boston College last weekend, spraining it in the third quarter, which put him on the sidelines for the remainder of the game.
Quarterbacks Christopher Vizzina, Trent Pearman and Chris Denson are the three below Klubnik in the depth chart, and all but Denson have seen snaps over the course of the season.
Regardless of Klubnik’s availability on Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney said that he would be confident in Vizzina if he were to record his first collegiate start at quarterback.
“If Cade can’t go, CV is the guy, for sure, and he has to go get it done,” Swinney said. “We have confidence that he could.”
Vizzina has recorded 34 passing yards and an interception in three games played so far this season. Pearman has been the only other quarterback to play this season, completing one pass for 31 yards.
In a rematch of the 2024 ACC Championship, the Tigers have a chance to be without their star signal caller, who won the Most Valuable Player award following Clemson’s win to put the team into the College Football Playoff.
The Preseason ACC Player of the Year has had 1,530 yards and 11 passing touchdowns on the season, throwing five interceptions. Klubnik has also recorded 104 yards on the ground, scoring twice. The Clemson quarterback began to get his footing after a slow start to the season, throwing for over 530 yards and five touchdowns in the team’s two-game away trip to North Carolina and Boston College.
If Klubnik is unable to go on Saturday afternoon, it will be the first time since 2014 that Clemson will have its starter out of a game due to injury.
The ACC will require a final injury report two hours before the beginning of the game, unless reports are released before tomorrow afternoon’s release.
Clemson kicks off at 3:30 p.m. from Memorial Stadium, meaning fans will have to wait until the day of the game to find out if their starting signal caller will be playing. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.