Analyst Believes 'It's Hard to See' Clemson Competing for a National Championship
Despite the lack of success they found last season, Clemson enters the year with many expectations. When players wear a Clemson jersey, the expectation is for them to compete for a national championship. Whether that's fair or not is one thing, but the Tigers are one of the top teams in the nation year in and year out for a reason.
Many of their fan base and college football analysts will consider anything short of a national title a disappointment.
Are those expectations realistic? Well, that's up to who's asked. Some believe that Clemson has a chance to win a national championship if Cade Klubnik develops as he was expected to when entering the program, while others don't like their chances.
Grace Raynor of The Athletic isn't someone giving them a chance. Raynor doesn't picture a scenario where Clemson will compete for a national title.
"It’s hard to see the Tigers competing for a national championship in 2024, but a Playoff berth in the expanded 12-team field certainly feels attainable. Winning the ACC would get Clemson back in business. The Tigers have a chance to impress the selection committee with a pivotal game in Week 1 against Georgia in Atlanta."
When looking at what would make the season a success for Clemson, Raynor added that making the playoffs should be the goal.
"Making the Playoff. Swinney has no doubt set a national championship standard for the program, but bowing out in the quarterfinals or semifinals of the Playoff would still be a step in the right direction for a team looking to get its mojo back."
At the very least, Clemson needs to compete for an ACC title and make the CFP. That won't be easy, either, as the ACC is still one of the top conferences in the country. While the Big 10, Big 12, and SEC are all better, the ACC is still a top-four conference in the country, at the very least.
Klubnik will be a big part of Clemson's success. It's tough to put all their eggs in one basket, but Clemson has to rely on him.
While losing is never the goal, and it'd be considered a major failure of another year, it could be what Dabo Swinney needs to see to start hitting the transfer portal.
If that means he'll bring in many of the top transfers in the country, maybe it's the best possible outcome for this program moving forward. It'll hurt in the short term, but long-term success is a bigger focus.