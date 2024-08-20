Clemson Tigers Tight End Room Comes to Defense of Cade Klubnik
The Clemson Tigers are preparing for their first game of the season and one player has been under a microscope for the past few months, their starting quarterback.
There is more uncertainty around the Tigers' team right now for the first time in a while. The 'lackluster' play of Cade Klubnik from a year ago has been a big reason why. The players are trying to use that as motivation rather than a distraction, though.
"I think the doubters and the naysayers around the country [are my biggest motivator]," said freshman tight end Markus Dixon when speaking to the media via video from ClemsonTigerNet. "We try to fully have everybody's back. It's very supportive community here so that's just something that we strive off of and we continue to get better from."
Klubnick is entering his second season as the guy for Clemson. His sophomore season was less productive than most would like out of a star quarterback.
Leading the Tigers is no small task and he's walking in the foot steps of a position group with a long history of greatness. Because he hasn't been Trevor Lawrence, some criticism is sure to follow.
That hasn't stopped his momentum at all, though, as his teammates have spoke very highly of him as a leader and he looks to have the team ready to compete.
"Kade's been awesome," said tight end Jake Briningstool. "He's a really good dude. I think he's just kind of being more comfortable within himself, kind of just being real more authentic, a really relatable leader. He's done a great job taking command of this offense, taking command of even like summer workouts from the weight room and stuff, just leading on a consistent basis. Guys are ready to go to war for him."
Briningstool was one of the top targets in the passing game last season, finishing with 50 catches for 498 yards and five touchdowns. As a senior, he's been around the program for a while and would know what he wants out of a leader.
"[Klubnik has] been doing a great job leading. Bringing that energy every day. He's been consistent, holding guys accountable. We just follow behind him," said fellow tight end Josh Sapp. "He's really getting on fire and hyping us up for early morning practices. People might come in a little drowsy, but he's going to bring the energy."
Clemson will have their sites on their first playoff bid since 2020 and certainly need to be better than they were last year after finishing 9-4. Klubnik taking that next step will be crucial for that to happen.
"He's been great this fall camp, man," said Sapp.