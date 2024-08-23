Anonymous ACC Coach Believes Clemson’s Cade Klubnik Will Improve With More Time
Clemson will start their season in nearly a week, taking on top-ranked Georgia in Atlanta on August 31. A battle of two top-15 teams, there will be plenty of eyes around the college football world on this contest.
Every team has something to prove each year. Clemson, however, has to show a lot more than a program like Georgia. The Bulldogs did what they had to do in the transfer portal and returned many key players.
Clemson returned some of their top guys, but with a lack of older talent coming in, not adding one player in the transfer portal, there are many more questions around them. The Tigers are also coming off their most disappointing season in recent history and hold their lowest preseason ranking in over a decade.
Player development is key for Dabo Swinney and Clemson. They're an NFL factory because Swinney knows how to recruit high school talent and develop them once they get on campus.
If there's one player in the nation who needs to prove they're improving, it's Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. Many around the industry are down on him after a rough showing in his first full campaign as the starter.
Klubnik understood that'd be the case when he decided to come to Clemson. Expectations are high, and if players aren't meeting them, fans, analysts, and others will let him know about it.
It's not the wildest suggestion to say the former five-star recruit will improve with more time. Succeeding in the first year is difficult, even for someone as highly regarded as he was.
Adam Rittenberg of ESPN spoke with college coaches about the top quarterbacks in the nation, which included Klubnik. An anonymous ACC coach believes the Texas native will improve with more playing time.
"He's a good player, but he rushes things," an ACC coach said. "He's got a good arm and he's really athletic. He'll get better the more he plays."
Clemson has to hope his offseason reps have gotten him up to speed, as they don't have much time for him to improve in game action. If they get dismantled by Georgia in Week 1 and have one or two other losses along the way, they'll have a small chance of making the CFP.
Klubnik threw for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and had a 55.0 QBR last season. That needs to improve drastically if he wants to keep his starting job.