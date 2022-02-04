Bengals’ Run to Super Bowl LVI is Very Familiar to Former Clemson Star

Cincinnati’s run to Super Bowl LVI seems very familiar to one of its star wide receivers.

In his second year at Clemson, Tee Higgins was a part of the Tigers’ 2018 National Championship season. Clemson became the first team in the modern era of big-time college football to post a 15-0 record, which it capped with a stunning 44-16 victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Now, three years later, Higgins is one win away from being a part of the Bengals’ first NFL Championship.

“Definitely. It’s crazy, it still hasn’t hit me yet,” Higgins said to the media earlier this week. “It didn’t feel real at all. It’s crazy because my second year in college, I went to the National Championship. Now it’s my second year in the league and now I’m going to the Super Bowl. I’m blessed.”

The Bengals are blessed to have Higgins.

In the regular season, Higgins caught 74 passes for 1,091 yards and scored six touchdowns, while averaging 14.7 yards per catch.

He has come up even bigger in the playoffs. In the divisional round at Tennessee, he hauled in seven passes for 96 yards. In the AFC Championship Game, he caught six passes for 103 yards, including two big catches to extend Cincinnati’s game-winning-drive in overtime at Kansas City.

Higgins also corralled a 44-yard pass from Joe Burrow to set up another scoring drive earlier in the game.

The Bengals, who will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI next Sunday, overcame an 18-point deficit to the Chiefs, to become the second team in conference championship game history to rally from 18 down to win the game.

“We just sat back and knew at halftime – all we had to do was be us and grind it out,” Higgins said. “And that’s what we were able to do to come out with this (win).”

That kind of mindset was all the Bengals’ needed.

“You have to have the mindset that you can do it. Then you have to go out there and execute those plays as called. You have to have both,” Higgins said.

Higgins and the Bengals did both, and now they are one win away from winning a Super Bowl.

“All smiles and laughter. Everybody is just proud of one another,” Higgins said. “The job isn’t done, we know that. We’re going to celebrate this one and get back to work.”

Higgins currently holds +4000 odds of being named Super Bowl MVP, according to Fanduel.