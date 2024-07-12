Big 12 Commissioner Seemingly Takes Shot at ACC Amid Clemson Rumors
Clemson is currently in a legal battle with the ACC, and rumors have suggested that if their suit goes as planned, they could be on the move to the Big 12.
After the Pac-12 was torn apart, the ACC is now in danger of something similar happening. Perhaps the ACC won't deal with what the Pac-12 did, but there's a chance that some of the top programs in the conference will look for other opportunities.
Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday that a move to the Big 12 was a possibility, which came as somewhat of a surprise.
“You look at those options – again, they probably prefer No. 1. I don’t know if that’s gonna happen because the SEC has schools in those states already in, and the Big Ten, I don’t know how interested they are in coming south. Those things might happen. But I think there is at least early conversation between the Big 12 and those schools about the possibility."
Clemson joining the SEC would make the most sense, given their location, and the Big Ten wouldn't be the craziest option, either. The Big 12 does pose some worries about travel, but they'd be able to figure out the challenges that would arise.
However, Brett Yormak, the Big 12's commissioner, seemed to have thrown a shot at the ACC, which added only more fuel to the fire.
"We solidified ourselves as one of the top three conferences in America,” Yormark said during Big 12 Media Day, according to Alex Turri of Clemson Wire. “There has never been a better time than right now to be part of the Big 12. We are truly a national conference in 10 states, four time zones and all eyes are now on the Big 12 for all the right reasons. I think it’s safe to say we are more relevant now than ever before."
Yormak certainly isn't talking about the SEC or Big Ten, considering where they are as conferences, and he made it clear how proud of he is of the Big 12.
The ACC, despite some of the issues going on, is still one of the top four conferences in college football, at worst. Clemson could potentially be joining the Big 12 in the near future as these things move fast, but there's still plenty that needs to get done.
For now, they'll look to dominate in all sports in the ACC.