Brent Venables on Clemson Defense: 'So Far, So Good'

Even though the Clemson Tigers have yet to put on full pads, defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been pleased with the mindset and physicality of his unit through four fall practices.

CLEMSON - Even though it's been just four practices, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is highly pleased with the "mindset" his defense has brought to fall camp.

The Tigers have yet to put on full pads, but Venables has seen enough to know what his team is capable of thus far.

"We got a lot of guys that like to play, enjoy practicing, like to compete," Venables said after Tuesday's practice. "We've got a lot of good leadership at all three levels. I've been pleased with that aspect. A lot of guys are very committed, kind of gym-rat guys, guys that give you a chance to realize your potential and your ability.

"The guys really invest in their opportunity. That's been terrific to see. They've been showing up early and staying late. It's just been four days of camp but so far, so good in that way."

Clemson put on shoulder pads (or shells) for the first time Tuesday, and they worked on third-down and red zone situations. Venables has been "aggressive" with installing the defense, and he thinks the Tigers handled that well.

"They've been able to see a lot of things so far so it's been really good," Venables said. "I've been pleased with the focus and the energy and the leadership. We do have long way to go. I starts up front and I do think we've got a lot more depth there."

So far, he feels like the team has improved physically, something that was a focus during the spring. However, the intensity is about to really pick up as the Tigers head one more practice at the indoor/outdoor facility before heading to Jervey Meadows beginning Thursday for full-pad workouts.

"Everybody looks pretty good in shorts," Venables said. "When you put the pads on you've go to start knocking people back and controlling the line of scrimmage and running into people play, after play after play. It's not an easy thing to do. We'll see where we are from a longjectivy standpoint over the course of the next several weeks."