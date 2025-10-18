All Clemson

Cade Klubnik's Availability for SMU Game Revealed, per Report

Cade Klubnik suffered an ankle injury in last week's win over Boston College.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik has started 34-straight games.
Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik has started 34-straight games.
CLEMSON, S.C.-- The Clemson Tigers have reportedly made a decision on if quarterback Cade Klubnik will start Saturday's game against SMU.

Klubnik, who has started the last 34 games for the Tigers, will not play due to an ankle injury suffered in last week's win over Boston College, according to On3. Redshirt sophomore Chris Vizzina will make his first career start in Klubnik's place.

Klubnik had been questionable leading up to Saturday, but the general feeling was he would be unable to go, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Klubnik has thrown for 1,530 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in his third full season as the starter. The last time a quarterback other than Klubnik started a game came in 2022, when DJ Uiagaleilei started in a 31-30 loss to South Carolina.

Vizzina, a career backup, makes his first career start in his third season with the program. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Birmingham, Alabama native, has appeared in three games this season, including last week after Klubnik went down throwing for 37 yards and an interception while going 7-for-14.

Across 12 total appearances, Vizzina has gone 26-for-48 for 227 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Kickoff between SMU and Clemson is at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ACC Network.

