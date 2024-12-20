Can Clemson Tigers Run Defense Slow Down the Texas Longhorns Strength?
The Clemson Tigers defense will have their hands full against a Texas Longhorns run game that can attack their weaknesses.
In previewing the upcoming College Football Playoff matchup, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick highlighted one particular part of the Tigers defense that the Longhorns will hope to exploit.
"A large chunk of Texas’ ground game is centered around its ability to win on the outside. The Longhorns have called outside zone 137 times this year, the eighth-most in the Power Four," said the writers. "Meanwhile, Clemson’s had a lot of difficulties keeping contain this season. The Tigers have allowed six yards per-carry on outside zone runs, the sixth-most in the Power Four."
A large part of the success that Texas has in the run game is thanks to their elite pair of offensive tackles.
Kelvin Banks Jr. is manning the left side of the line. Banks is one of the top tackles in the country. While he is mostly known for his pass blocking ability, he has also proven to be above average in opening up lanes for the runner as well.
Cameron Williams is on the other side and is a similar story. He hasn't be as good as Banks, but is certainly still above average.
The Longhorns have an elite passing offense, so the run game takes a bit of a back seat. That doesn't mean they can't be dangerous, though. As a team, they average 4.5 yards per carry with 164.4 yards per game.
They rotate three different running backs in and they all have similar success.
Tre Wisner leads the team with 863 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. Jaydon Blue has 564 yards with six touchdowns. Both backs are also threats in the passing game.
Jerrick Gibson also hears his name called a bit, with 342 yards and four touchdowns. All three backs average around five yards every carry.
Wisner has been the featured back for the last few weeks and that could be triple for the Tigers. They have historically struggled against shiftier receiving backs than power runners.
It is a combination of the fact that their defensive line is bigger than they are athletic and their linebackers have struggled in stopping the run when it gets to them.
They average 150.5 yards allowed per game and 4.6 yards per carry. That matches up almost exactly to what Texas puts up each game.
If both squads put up an average performance on the ground, the advantage slightly leans towards the Longhorns.
Clemson's secondary is strong enough to where the Tigers can spend extra time preparing in the trenches this week, though.
Still, a team won't magically become dominant in the trenches over night. Clemson will have to figure something else out against Texas if they hope to move on in the playoffs.