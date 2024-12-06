Can Clemson Tigers Slow Down Underrated SMU Mustangs RB Brashard Smith?
Star running backs have been an issue at time this year for the Clemson Tigers and it will be at the forefront once again in the upcoming ACC Championship game.
In a year of backs putting up monster numbers SMU Mustangs senior Brashard Smith has enjoyed a quiet breakout year on their run to the top of the ACC.
After years of being buried on the Miami Hurricanes depth chart as a receiver, Smith has made a name for himself with the Mustangs as a running back. He has 193 carries this season for 1,157 yards and 14 scores. He can also hurt teams in the passing game with 29 catches for 269 yards and three more touchdowns.
In previewing the upcoming championship bout, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick highlighted Smith as the biggest thing that the Tigers defense needs to worry about in this one.
It isn't that SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has been bad or anything. He has actually been red hot. Over the last four games alone, Jennings has completed 69.9% of his passes for 1,152 yards and nine touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Smith can just completely turn a game on its head. He has also scored at least once in each of the Mustangs' last five games (nine times total). He has multiple touchdowns in three of those matchups.
He is also the exact sort of smaller, shifty back that has given Clemson headaches this year.
The Tigers have plenty of size and strength on their front seven to bring down bigger backs, but speed can prove to be killer.
Louisvile Cardinals rusher Isaac Brown, one of the better back they have faced, carried the Cardinals to the win over Clemson earlier this season. Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid dominated them as a receiver out of the back field as well. Both are similar players to Smith.
As a whole, the Tigers run defense has been mediocre. They rank No. 73 in FBS with 150.2 yards per game allowed with 4.58 per rush being fairly poor.
Linebackers Sammy Brown and Wade Woodaz stand out as players that need to have big games if Clemson hopes to contain SMU and Smith.
Brown and Woodaz lead the team in missed tackles and are near the bottom in terms of run defense grade per PFF.
If the Tigers can not let Smith beat them, they should like their odds to come out on top.