Top Defensive Stars to Watch in ACC Title Game Between Clemson Tigers and SMU
The Clemson Tigers and SMU Mustangs are getting ready for what should be an excellent matchup in the ACC Championship Game.
After sneaking into the title game last week with a loss by the Miami Hurricanes, the Tigers are now set to face a very dangerous Mustangs team. SMU has an (11-1) record and went a perfect (8-0) in the ACC. This team shouldn’t be taken lightly, as they have an explosive offense led by a very good running back and quarterback.
Despite being in the same conference, these teams didn’t face off this season, but they did have a common opponent in the Louisville Cardinals that the Mustangs beat and Clemson lost to.
With two of the better quarterbacks in the country leading the way, the offense will likely dictate who wins this game. However, with some impact players on the defensive side of the ball getting a big stop or a turnover could wind up being the difference.
Here are some of the top impact players to watch on the defensive side of the ball in the ACC Title Game.
Peter Woods
The big sophomore defensive tackle is going need to have a strong game in the trenches for the Tigers defense in this one. SMU is going to be trying to run the ball with their elite back Brashard Smith, who is one of the best in the country. If Woods is able to disrupt things up the middle, it will give the defense time to swarm and potentially have some impact plays against the run.
Isaiah Nwokobia
One of the top players on the Mustangs’ defense is their starting strong safety, Isaiah Nwokobia. The red-shirt junior has totaled 91 tackles this season, and the Clemson offense will be seeing him flying all over the field in coverage and against the run. As one of the better safeties in the country, and arguably the best defensive player on the team, the Tigers will have to keep an eye on where he is at all times.
Barrett Carter
As the Tigers defense gets prepared for a tough task against a very good SMU offense, they will be leaning on their season linebacker heavily in this one. Carter is potentially going to be either a first or second-round pick in the NFL Draft, and this will be a great opportunity for him to showcase his abilities on a national stage in a primetime game that a lot of eyes will be watching.