Clemson Tigers Struggling Defensive Line Could Force Pitt to Change Gameplan
The Clemson Tigers defensive line has not been up to par this season and it could force the Pittsburgh Panthers to shift game plans for this weekends game.
Tigers coaches will need to remember to focus on the run game in defense despite the Panthers proclivity to passing the ball.
Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman highlighted that fact in their preview of the matchup, asking the question: Will Pittsburgh run the ball more against a beat-up Clemson defensive line?
"The Panthers throw the ball more often than almost every team in the country. Pittsburgh has called a passing play on 66.7% of their snaps this season, fifth in America," said the writers. "Pittsburgh has found success when it does run the ball this year, placing 16th in the country with six yards per attempt. Having a successful ground game will also open up the passing game more for the Panthers.
The Pittsburgh passing game will already not be at 100% as both quarterback Eli Holstein and receiver Konata Mumpfield suffered injuries last week. It looks like Holstein will go, but Mumpfield is questionable.
That means the spotlight on junior running back Desmond Reid will already be bigger than it has in the past.
Reid certainly hasn't been bad when running the ball this season. He has 670 yards on just 118 carries with four touchdowns on the ground. Adding in his receiving and special teams numbers, he is at 1,098 yards and eight touchdowns. He can be a weapon when asked to be.
His biggest game of conference play came against the California Golden Bears when he picked up 120 yards and two scores on 16 carries.
Clemson's rush defense has been fairly pedestrian this season, made up for by the fact that their secondary is so stingy.
The unit currently ranks No. 45 in the country, allowing 128.9 rushing yards per game. More alarming is that the group allows 4.39 yards per rush. That is the most of any defense in the top 50 and closer resembles defenses that are sitting in the 60s and 70s.
Just two weeks ago when the Tigers picked up their second loss of the season to the Louisville Cardinals, it was the rushing attack that did them in.
Cardinals running back Isaac Brown gashed the Clemson defense for 151 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. That is an unacceptable 7.6 yards every time he touched the ball.
Brown and Reid are similar, smaller backs so that could mean some rough foreshadowing for the Tigers defense.