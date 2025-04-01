Clemson Athletics Make Changes To Concession Menu, Set To Take Effect Saturday
The Clemson Tigers are introducing alcoholic beverages to their concession menu starting with their spring football game on Saturday, and will continue to introduce more sales at McWhorter Stadium and Doug Kingsmore Stadium beginning April 7.
Clemson Athletics reaffirms that this is no prank. Soon, fans will be able to add more to their home-game experience while rooting for their favorite team.
By permitting these sales, the Tigers are making big moves as one of the only programs to do such a thing in the ACC, SEC and Big Ten. For the longest time, Clemson has been one of three Power Four schools to have nothing to do with the sale or sponsorship of alcoholic beverages.
This move included input from various parties, ensuring the utmost safety around the move. Aramark Sports and Entertainment and Clemson Ventures worked with the public safety officials in the community, as well as the university's administrative professionals.
Athletic Director Graham Neff informed the public via Clemson's official release that the intentions were to enhance event experience and remain above-board in the move.
“We have appreciated the support from several key groups to begin a safe implementation that is both fan-friendly and family-friendly. We will continue to evaluate the impacts and adapt our offerings and policies to meet the needs of our fans.”
All of the necessary policies are put in place in order to maintain the Tiger standard, and the program will be looking to profit off of these sales for the betterment of the athletic programs. The service restrictions are put in place to maintain order during these events, especially in the early days of this change.
The identification protocols are especially placed to protect Clemson's student population, stating that Tiger One Cards cannot be used to purchase any alcoholic beverage. The sale of alcohol will also not be permitted for anyone with a vertical identification card, even if they are over the age of 21.
The list of restrictions continues, stating that there will be service restrictions for each specific event. Cut-off times will be held to strict standards for all three of the upcoming events. Sales at the spring football game will end after the third quarter, sales at baseball games will end after the seventh inning and sales at softball games will end after the fifth inning.
Even concerts within the stadiums will hold alcoholic beverages for sale with all of the same restrictions.
Clemson University will continue their growth in this new era with careful consideration towards their student and fan population.