Clemson OL Blake Miller Gets High Praise for NFL-Bound Teammate
Mired in a disappointing 3-5 season, super senior offensive lineman Walker Parks hasn’t lost sight of what’s made Clemson Tigers football successful during his time in orange. Throughout his six seasons as a Tiger, Parks has seen countless players represent the paw, but fellow senior offensive lineman Blake Miller stands out from the pack.
Miller will make his 50th start for the Tigers on Saturday against Florida State, a record for a non-specialist. His consistency in availability and high performance hasn’t gone unnoticed by his fellow veteran.
“I could talk forever about Blake Miller,” Parks said Wednesday morning. We’ve been roommates for a couple years. He’s my best friend, and we do everything together….Blake is the epitome of a dude who’s just going to show up and work, and he’s going to do the work every time, no matter how he feels or what’s going on.”
Miller has seen it all at Clemson, from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. When he arrived in 2022, he started for an eventual ACC champion Tigers team that reached the Orange Bowl and was a consistent member of the AP Poll’s top 10. 2025 has seen the other end of the spectrum, as Clemson sits at 3-5, and looks to avoid their first below-.500 season since 1998.
Through it all, Miller’s willingness to fight through injuries has been remarkable.
“To start 49 games is absolutely insane,” Parks said. “People don’t understand what it does to your body playing offensive line, and what you feel like. You might break a finger or jam something and work through that, but you get broken bones. You break your shoulder, tear ligaments in your ankle, or whatever.”
One of the more serious injuries that Miller suffered was to his wrist, but Parks detailed how he didn’t let the injury stop him and attacked the process of returning to the field.
“I’ve seen Blake roll his ankle,” Parks said. “I’ve seen him break his wrist. He broke his wrist in spring ball. Spring ball is a very easy opportunity to say, ‘Ok, I broke something, I just need to rest up and get healthy for the season, or whatever.’ I think he missed a practice and was so embarrassed that he had the surgery, went on spring break, came back, and played the rest of the season with a giant club on his arm.”
Saddled as a future NFL offensive line starter by many draft analysts, Miller has a full career ahead of him. Parks sent a clear message to NFL front offices, with a ringing endorsement for his teammate.
“Blake is a guy, and I’ll tell all the scouts this too when they come around, if you’re looking for a guy who can play ten years at the next level and you never have to worry about what he’s feeling or what he’s going through, [look at him]. That dude is going to be the same every single day. He’s as solid as a rock. I’ve never seen somebody more consistent."