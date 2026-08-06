Clemson's Dabo Swinney Details Multiple Injury Updates Ahead of Fall Camp

We're officially 30 days out from Clemson Football's season opener against LSU in Baton Rouge, and that means it's time for the start of fall camp.

On Thursday, head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the media, and while not much has changed since ACC Kickoff, he did open the press conference with a few injury updates.

The first he mentioned is the most well-known injury within the program: defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler's Hodgkin's Lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with back in May and will obviously force him to miss the 2026 season.

The last time Swinney spoke about Brown-Shuler's treatment was around a month ago during Clemson Media Day, when he had nothing but positive words to say about the situation, and that still holds, with the veteran head coach saying, "he is doing amazing."

"It is such a blessing, he is doing amazing," Swinney said. "The treatment's working, and we're just so thankful for the modern medicine and technology, and all the research that's been done. Just how smart these doctors are. His body is really responding well, so we're just really, really happy for him."

Brown-Shuler has also remained closely involved with the team throughout treatment, even asking position coach Nick Eason to send him the playbook and keep him in the loop on drills last month. That has also remained true heading into fall camp.

"You're gonna see him," Swinney continued. "He's been here really every day, he's a part of camp doing everything he needs to do… He's got a long way to go, but so far, his body is really responding well, so that's encouraging."

Swinney then moved on to the opposite side of the ball, naming true freshman Adam Guthrie as one of two offensive players who will miss the entirety of the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman was one of the the final prospects from the 2026 signing class to arrive on campus, as he wanted to finish his senior year of basketball for Miami Trace High School.

However, since arriving, he's dealt with multiple setbacks: first, a lingering, unspecified injury he suffered back in high school, then a torn meniscus he sustained during workouts. The meniscus injury has since been addressed, but now the focus turns to fixing that lingering damage.

"He had an injury in high school that he's been dealing with and then had a meniscus that he tore in workouts," Swinney stated. "We went ahead and fixed [the meniscus tear]. We've already done that, and then we're going to go ahead and fix the other issue he's been dealing with because he's going to be out for a significant amount of time anyway."

"He just got here, so we're gonna take care of him. He'll work his way back as the season goes, but don't anticipate him being able to play this season."

Nevertheless, the four-star talent still has to put his best foot forward, as the work won't begin to get easier at the next level.

"It's still a big year for him; he's gonna be a really good player, and there's a lot of work ahead for him," Swinney told the media. "Obviously, he's gotta get back physically, but strength and conditioning, mentally, learning what to do, the system — he's gonna learn a lot from watching the guys this fall."

Finally, Swinney mentioned that former walk-on running back Peyton Streko is coming off a long-term injury that required surgery.

Additionally, he mentioned that quarterback and/or hybrid athlete Chris Denson was in yellow during the first day of camp, signaling that he is in a no-contact period coming off a hamstring injury he suffered over the summer. However, he's been "progressing really well," according to Swinney.

"Other than that, we're in great shape," Swinney finished. "I think our strength and conditioning staff did a fantastic job this summer, you know, getting these guys to this point where they're ready to go practice football. Now, we've got to take it from there."