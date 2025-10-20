Four-Star Clemson Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
It’s been a tough start to the 2025 season for the Clemson Tigers. After entering the year as the No. 4 team in the country, coming fresh off a 2024 College Football Playoff appearance, the Tigers now sit at 3-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play, still searching for their first home win over a Power Four opponent in more than a year.
But amid the adversity, four-star offensive tackle Adam Guthrie is standing firm. The longtime Clemson commit, who pledged to the Tigers back in early March, announced he’s officially shutting down his recruitment and locked in with Clemson.
The decision provides a much-needed dose of stability for the program, which has faced its fair share of external noise and speculation during a down season.
The 6-foot-7 brute force ranks as the No. 243 national prospect, the No. 21 player at his position and the No. 11 player in Ohio, according to Rivals. He holds 40 other offers, including but not limited to Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon and Miami.
He joins a talented group of 20 other commits, highlighted by four-star prospects such as WR Naeem Burroughs, S Kentavion Anderson, IOL Leo Delaney, DT Keshawn Stancil, and QB Tait Reynolds, among others.
The class currently ranks No. 15 nationally, according to Rivals, sandwiched between ACC foes North Carolina and Florida State.
Clemson’s offensive line coach Matt Luke has been a driving force behind Clemson’s success on the recruiting trail. The former Ole Miss head coach has landed six offensive linemen so far this cycle, helping rebuild the unit that has been a focal point for improvement in recent seasons, especially this year. Luke currently ranks as the No. 13 recruiter in the country and second in the ACC, trailing only Miami’s Alex Mirabal.
Luke’s development efforts with his recruits are already showing early promise, with true freshman offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs stepping in for injured fifth-year Tristan Leigh over the past two games. While there’s still room for growth, Jacobs has displayed impressive poise for a first-year player, offering a glimpse of what Clemson’s future in the trenches will look like.
With Guthrie reaffirming his commitment to the program and Luke’s young talent already being put on display, the Tigers’ future up front looks bright. Clemson may be struggling now, but the groundwork for a more consistent and dominant offensive line is clearly being laid in this next cycle of recruits.