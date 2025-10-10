Clemson Defensive Back Getting Homecoming Moment vs Boston College
The Clemson Tigers travel north to Massachusetts this weekend to take on the Boston College Eagles. However, for one Tiger, this is more than just a regular game. Defensive back Ronan Hanafin is from nearby Burlington, Mass., just over 20 miles from Boston College’s Alumni Stadium.
Additionally, Ronan’s brother Shane will be on the opposite sideline, fulfilling reserve quarterback duties for the Eagles behind starter Dylan Lonergan and others. This will be the first time the two brothers will be facing off close to home, as the Tigers haven’t travelled to Boston College since 2022.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik was asked about Ronan Hanafin’s attitude heading into the game, and the Tigers’ signal caller appeared excited for his teammate’s opportunity to show out at home.
“Yeah, I’m pumped for him,” Klubnik said. “I know that feeling. I remember going up there as a freshman, and I already knew who he was, and going to high-five him after the game in the stands. I know how awesome it is for you to go play at home, and he’s going to have hundreds of people there supporting him. And going to play against his brother as well is really cool. So you know, I’m just super excited for him, and I hope he plays his best game.”
Hanafin has been a solid player on the back end so far for the Tigers this season, racking up 33 tackles, 2 pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a sack. Hanafin is currently second on the team in tackles behind only Wade Woodaz and tied for the team lead in pass deflections.
The defensive back should have a good chance to make things happen this week, because the Boston College offense isn’t exactly formidable. The Eagles’ offense ranks just No. 62 in yardage and No. 55 in scoring nationally.
However, there is still some talent to worry about. Boston College starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan has shown some flashes this year, especially in a 390-yard, four-touchdown performance on the road at Michigan State in early September.
Clemson’s secondary will need to be on it this weekend, because Lonergan has shown the ability to take advantage of any open space and capitalize. It will be up to Hanafin and the rest of the Tigers’ back end to both not get beat deep and try to clog passing lanes, forcing Lonergan to make some difficult decisions.
Though due to the talent gap between the Tigers’ defensive line and the Boston College offensive line, Clemson should be in a prime position to make it a happy Saturday for Hanafin in his return home and improve to .500 for the first time this season at 3-3.