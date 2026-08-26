Clemson DT Vic Burley Reaches Plea Deal in Disorderly Conduct Case, Suspension From Team Remains

It's been just five days since Clemson defensive tackle Vic Burley was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct; however, his case has already come to a resolution.

On Wednesday morning, Burley pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Clemson University Municipal Court and was granted a conditional discharge, as first reported by TigerNet's Grayson Mann.

BREAKING: Clemson DT Vic Burley has received a conditional discharge in his disorderly conduct case, @ClemsonTigerNet has learned.



Burley will be required to take multiple classes, complete 24 hours of community service, and will be under court supervision for six months. — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) August 26, 2026

If you don't know, a conditional discharge is a common option for first-time/minor offenders that allows one to avoid jail or a formal conviction by finishing specific court requirements over a set period of time.

In this case, the court's requirements for the conditional discharge include: Burley must remain out of legal trouble for six months, complete a drug or alcohol education program, complete 24 hours of community service and attend the University's IMPACTed education program. Not to mention, he is required to pay a $150 participation fee.

While the court can impose additional requirements whenever it feels like it, that is unlikely to happen. To complete the program, Burley must provide the court with proof that he has met each requirement before the six-month period ends.

Once Burley completes everything listed above, the disorderly conduct charge will officially be dismissed, leaving his record spotless. If he doesn't complete the requirements in the next six months, though, he could be convicted and receive a different sentencing.

While this is certainly a good legal resolution for Burley, he remains indefinitely suspended from Clemson Football. As of now, head coach Dabo Swinney hasn't commented further on the situation since his initial statement released this past Saturday.

"Earlier today, I was made aware of defensive tackle Vic Burley's arrest by the Clemson University Police Department for disorderly conduct early Saturday morning," he said. "I have made the decision to suspend Vic from our football team indefinitely. We are extremely disappointed by his actions and decisions."

The suspension comes at the worst time possible, as Burley had recently just returned from injury for the team's final scrimmage last week, and there are fewer than two weeks until Clemson faces off against LSU for its season-opener in Baton Rouge.

The former five-star looked to make an immediate impact in his final season and was even contending for a starting spot at defensive tackle, which is already lacking in terms of having an 'alpha' as Swinney put it last week. Now, Burley's collegiate career and the Tigers' interior defensive line could be in jeopardy entering the 2026 season.

For full details on his arrest, check out Clemson Tigers on SI's coverage of the incident report that was released to the public on Monday morning.

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