Clemson Expressing Interest in 2028 Four-Star ATH

With multiple commitment decisions looming, including four-star defensive tackle Seth Tillman and four-star safety Seth Williams, the Clemson Tigers have now started to shift more focus onto the 2028 class.

On Thursday morning, 247Sports' Tom Loy reported that multiple schools have been enticing running back/athlete Camden Noe, with Clemson included in the mix alongside Michigan State and ACC foe Louisville.

Plenty of other schools have reached out over the past month, too, including Texas A&M, Florida, Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame and Michigan.

The hybrid athlete is rated a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 68 overall player, the No. 2 athlete nationally and the No. 5 recruit in the state of Michigan, according to the Rivals rankings.

Clemson and Noe have crossed paths before, with the Portage, Michigan, native having attended the annual Dabo Swinney Football camp back in June 2024, ahead of his freshman year at Portage Central High School.

Huge thanks to Coach Swinney and all the coaches at @clemsonfb for the opportunity to attend camp this week. #bestisthestandard and it was great to compete and elevate my BEST! Even more incredible to hear Coach Swinney share his faith and testimony with us. #allin pic.twitter.com/GE9YLoi6gm — Camden Noe 4⭐️ (@camdenjnoe) June 10, 2024

However, it was obviously still a very premature relationship between the two.

Noe's freshman year then passed, and he still had zero offers from Division I programs. That was until he participated in the Sound Mind Sound Body National Showcase, hosted by Wayne State, a Division II program located in Detroit, Michigan.

Throughout the two-day event, Noe put his best foot forward in front of 80+ colleges. By the next week, he held his first five Division I offers: Miami (OH), Minnesota, Western Michigan, Toledo and Central Michigan.

While he didn't earn any more offers over the remainder of the summer, he exploded on the field as a sophomore for the Mustangs.

Across 13 contests, Noe logged 235 offensive touches for 2,056 scrimmage yards and 25 total touchdowns en route to a MHSAA Division II playoff semifinal appearance. Defensively, he only saw action in three games but still totaled 34 tackles and six for a loss. By season's end, he earned First-team All-Conference, First-team All-Region and All-Area Dream Team honors.

Throughout Noe's sophomore campaign, he took unofficial visits to Minnesota, Indiana and Iowa, which extended an offer during the trip.

His recruitment ramped up this past spring, as he visited Wisconsin, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana. Of those schools, only the Badgers and Wolverines offered. Boston College and Kansas also joined the mix, with the Eagles offering in late April and the Jayhawks offering on the first day of June.

Noe continued his adventures by traveling to Notre Dame in the first week of June, and the Fighting Irish were impressed enough to extend an offer to the talented athlete. He then returned to Michigan State, which finally offered him a scholarship following the visit. Louisville offered that same day.

Obviously, a lot of schools are in the picture for the four-star talent, but it's still extremely early to tell where he's genuinely leaning.

However, it's safe to say that Clemson is in a good position, as Noe told Loy that the Tigers are one of his "main three," even though he doesn't have an offer yet. He also added that the staff will be coming up for a game of his this fall and that he's been in consistent contact with linebackers coach Ben Boulware.

As to what position he'll play at the next level, it won't be running back. The majority of his recruitment has come from schools looking to put him on the defensive side of the ball, whether at linebacker or edge rusher. There have also been ideas of putting him at tight end, considering his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame.

That said, Clemson Tigers on SI spoke with Noe on Saturday, and he told us that the staff is recruiting him to solely play linebacker, which is his primary position on the defensive side of the ball. While he didn't get too many reps at the position as a sophomore due to how explosive he was on offense, he will be stepping more onto the defensive side as a junior this upcoming season.

"I primarily played running back for our team last year so I only had three games on defense." Noe said. "But this year I will be stepping into the middle linebacker role for our team, so I'm looking forward to having a big year!"

We've seen a similar transition in recent years, as Sammy Brown was a dominant RB/LB for Jefferson High School, but transitioned to become a full-time linebacker once he arrived on campus, which has aged extremely well.

Not to mention, fellow Michigan native and 2027 four-star linebacker Bryce Kish could be alongside him by then, creating a possible dynamic duo at the position.