Phillies vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 10

The Philadelphia Phillies are still in the mix in the NL East, sitting three games back from the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the division. They're coming off a series win against the Cincinnati Reds, but now they have to take on the Detroit Tigers, who have ripped off five straight wins.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's series opener.

Phillies vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Phillies -1.5 (+168)

Tigers +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline

Phillies +102

Tigers -120

Total

OVER 8.5 (-124)

UNDER 8.5 (+102)

Phillies vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, Detroit SportsNet

Phillies record: 52-42

Tigers record: 43-50

Phillies vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Aaron Nola, RHP (3-6, 5.87 ERA)

Detroit: Jack Flaherty, RHP (2-8, 4.60 ERA)

Phillies vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Spencer Torkelson Home Run (+420)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Spencer Torkelson to hit a home run:

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies today, and to say he's struggling this season would be an understatement. He has a 5.87 ERA while giving up 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 19th highest rate amongst MLB pitchers with 50+ innings pitched this season.

Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Spencer Torkelson to hit a home run. He already has 15 home runs this season, and now he's in a great spot to hit a 16th dinger of 2026.

Phillies vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

There's little to separate these two offenses, which have been the definition of average over the past 30 days. In that time frame, they're 14th and 15th in the Majors in wRC+. That means, for us to find an edge, we have to look at pitching, and I can't justify a bet on the Phillies with Nola on the mound. He has a horrible ERA of 5.87, and as I wrote about above, he has given up too many home runs to be effective.

The Tigers also have the better bullpen, so if things are even when the starters are pulled, the pitching advantage still lies with Detroit. They have a bullpen ERA of 3.92, while the Phillies' bullpen sits at 4.36.

Give me the Tigers as home favorites.

Pick: Tigers -120 via FanDuel

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