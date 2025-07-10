Clemson Receives Commitment from 2027 4-Star QB
For their second commitment in the class of 2027, and their first on the offensive side of the ball, the Clemson Tigers have landed a highly sought after signal-caller.
Four-star quarterback Kharim Hughley has announced that he will be committing to Clemson, less than a week after receiving a verbal offer. Besides Clemson, Hughley has also reported offers from well-known programs like the University of Florida, Georgia and Auburn.
According to 247Sports composite ratings, Hughley has earned a 92.84/100 rating as the 14th-best quarterback in the country and the 27th-best overall prospect in the state of Georgia.
Hughley currently attends Gainesville High School, the same school as former Tigers national champion quarterback Deshaun Watson.
During his sophomore season at Gainesville High School, Hughley threw for 2,543 passing yards and 22 touchdowns while adding three touchdowns on the ground. In his first season as a star, he helped lead the Red Elephants to a 7-4 record while reaching the Georgia High School Football Playoffs.
His best game of the season came against Roswell High School, when he threw for 456 yards and six touchdowns.
Hughley joins three-star linebacker Max Brown (Jefferson, Ga) as the Tigers' two pledges for the class of 2027.
For the class of 2026, the Tigers have two quarterbacks committed: three-star Tate Reynolds (Queen Creek, Arizona) and fellow three-star Brock Bradley (Hoover, Alabama). As of July 10, the Tigers' 2026 class is currently ranked as the tenth-best recruiting class in the country.