Clemson Football Announces Spring Game Timing, Scoring System
The Clemson Tigers football team is preparing to host its spring game on Saturday, the last time the team will be together until fall workouts.
On Wednesday, the Tigers released the timing for Saturday’s game, along with the scoring system for the game.
The parking lots at Clemson Memorial Stadium will open at 8 a.m. At the same time, the surplus sale will begin at Littlejohn Coliseum.
The Be a T.I.G.E.R. Field Day will start at 9 a.m. at the Littlejohn East Lawn. Then, at 11:30 a.m. fans can participate in the Tiger Walk and the 2024 captains’ ceremony. At the same time, the gates to Memorial Stadium will open.
Warm-ups and drills start at noon with kickoff set for 1 p.m.
The game will pit the offense against the defense and the two sides can score points different ways.
The offense can score points in the traditional ways — seven points for a touchdown and an extra point, two points for a two-point conversion and three points for a field goal.
The defense has eight different ways to score points. The unit can score one point for a three-and-out or a missed PAT. The defense can score two points if it stops a two-point conversion or a safety. The unit can score three points if it has a takeaway, stops a drive on fourth down or the offense misses a field goal.
The defense can score seven points on a defensive touchdown with a PAT.
The offense will wear orange, and the defense will wear white.
This year’s game will be unique for a couple of reasons. Unlike recent games, it will not be shown live on television. While some Division I programs are canceling their games to avoid them being scouted for transfer portal purposes, the Tigers opted to hold the game but not television it, instead not charging admission to the game.
There will be a live audio broadcast of the game available on the Clemson Athletic Network and the Clemson Tigers App. Clemson will also produce an hour-long spring football special that will air on the ACC Network and later on Clemson+.
Second, for the first time, the Tigers will sell alcohol at the spring game. The athletic department announced earlier this week that alcoholic beverages will begin to be sold at sporting events, starting with the spring game.