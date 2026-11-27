Clemson football shouldn’t be content with what they’ve got.

Coming off of a season that fell below expectations, scrutiny of head coach Dabo Swinney and his program has only intensified. The fanbase has urged the 2-time national champion to utilize the transfer portal and build a championship-caliber roster once again.

When asked this week about improving the roster more aggressively via the transfer portal, Swinney didn’t have much to say.

“We’re going to recruit the best players we can for next year’s team,” he said. “But right now we’re locked in on playing South Carolina in the state championship.”

In the spirit of Black Friday, here are three positions that Clemson should be shopping for in this transfer portal season.

Quarterback

The highest-profile need is the quarterback position. The 2026 version of Clemson’s offense has set historically low marks in the passing game, with four different players taking snaps under center. None of those four had multiple FBS starts before this season.

Clemson could mimic what Northwestern did at the position last portal season. After veteran Preston Stone guided the Wildcats to a 7-6 record in 2025, head coach David Braun made a concerted effort to improve the offense.

“It's easy to look at the film and say, 'Gosh, this is a really talented player...,” he said in October. “But the fact that Chip (Kelly) and Jerry Neuheisel both had a previous relationship with him from when he was getting recruited in high school...But from day one, it was like, 'Gosh, this is the right guy. High character, team-oriented, wants to do something special, wants to be coached hard, wants to be pushed.”

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Chiles, a former 4-star high school prospect, produced mediocre results over three seasons at Oregon State and Michigan State before heading to Evanston. Despite that, Braun saw a “diamond in the rough” and made his move. The new QB gave Northwestern a spark immediately, leading the team to a 6-1 start and averaging 34.7 points per game in the process. Pairing him with run-game savant Chip Kelly at offensive coordinator was a perfect marriage.

Clemson could achieve similar results by bringing in a veteran signal-caller of their own.

Offense Line

Another position group that has struggled throughout 2026 is the offensive line. The Tigers have four highly-touted high school prospects committed in the class of 2026, but need immediate starters up front.

Right tackle and a guard should be the two spots that Clemson looks to fill in the portal. Both should be players with previous starting experience, whether in the Power Four or Group of Six levels.

Clemson targeted multiple offensive linemen in the portal last cycle, but came up empty. That trend cannot continue if the group wants to meet expectations in the 2027 campaign.

Defensive Line

Different from the previous two position groups, Clemson doesn’t need a major overhaul at defensive line. Instead, a top-line starter and one depth piece should do the job.

On the current depth chart, the Tigers don’t have a standout on the interior, but have plenty of depth. The only senior on the two-deep is Texas State transfer DeVarrick Woods, meaning that the rest of the room should only improve heading into 2027.

Pairing that improved depth with a clear best player would do wonders against the run in 2027, an area that LSU and Georgia Tech gashed for over 500 combined yards.

Adding a depth piece from a Group of Six program could also be a solution. Woods, Jerome Carter III, and Corey Myrick are all players from that level who have provided immediate impact on Clemson’s 2026 defense.