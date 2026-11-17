Clemson starting quarterback Tait Reynolds tore his meniscus in last weekend’s game against Georgia Tech and has since undergone season-ending surgery to repair his left knee.

It’s not how most expected the true freshman’s season to end, and questions are already circulating about whether Reynolds will be the projected starter heading into 2027.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, head coach Dabo Swinney was asked whether the dual-threat signal caller will enter the offseason with the pole position, much like redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina did this year.

“Absolutely. 100%. For sure,” Swinney said with no hesitation. “I mean, he’s pretty special; he’s a pretty special talent.”

Following the departure of Cade Klubnik last season, it was widely known that the Tigers would either have to take a quarterback out of the transfer portal or Vizzina would end up as the starter, considering the rest of the position group consisted of a former walk-on, a sophomore and two true freshmen.

While there were rumors that Clemson was in contact with players such as Florida’s DJ Lagway and Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles, the program ultimately decided to stick with its returners, leaving Vizzina as the guy with pole position among quarterbacks.

However, once Reynolds stepped onto the field during the spring period, there was an increasing sense of competition growing in the room. By the summer, former quarterback Chris Denson had transitioned to wideout, opening even more opportunities for the true freshman to compete with Vizzina.

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Throughout the process, it was clear that Vizzina was favored as a returner and, in a way, stayed the course over the past three years to earn the role as Clemson’s starting quarterback.

Even so, Reynolds brought what quarterbacks coach Tajh Boyd described as “hyper-competitiveness” to the table. Despite his age, he never backed down and consistently stood out physically, both as a runner and as a passer.

Vizzina won the battle and was named the starter entering Week 1 against LSU, but Reynolds ultimately won the war. He took over after Vizzina fractured his elbow against Georgia Southern and held the job until injury forced him out.

Moving forward, the biggest question is, regardless of pole position, does Clemson stick with Reynolds or go shopping for a starting quarterback in the transfer portal?

Granted, he was a true freshman, and other factors were at play, but I personally wouldn’t want my starter next year coming off a season of fewer than 2,000 total yards, five touchdowns and seven turnovers in 10 games.

Not to mention, the other two quarterbacks in the room will be sophomore Brock Bradley, who has played fewer than 10 offensive snaps this season, and true freshman Kharim Hughley.

It’s clear Swinney has a lot of faith in Reynolds, and I don’t blame him based on what we've seen this year. But if the goal is to win games now rather than later, the best option is to go out and get an experienced player at the position.

Clemson returns to action Friday night in Durham, North Carolina, looking to avenge last year’s controversial ending against the Duke Blue Devils. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.