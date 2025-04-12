Clemson Football Boss Won't Crack Under Pressure With Transfer Portal Coming Up
The Clemson Tigers football program has some decisions to make with the transfer portal's spring window opening on April 16.
With the portal remaining open until April 25, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has under two weeks to determine the fate of his program as they head into their 2025 campaign.
In the past, Swinney has maintained a balance between risk and caution when using the portal, though generally steering on the side of caution.
Some of his most recent additions have included senior wide receiver Tristan Smith from the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and junior linebacker Jeremiah Alexander from Alabama Crimson Tide, both of whom have been proving themselves to be a wise decision on Swinney's part.
In previous years, Swinney has been questioned on his use of the transfer portal, or lack thereof. But it can't be denied that when he does decide to take action, his decisions have paid off more often than not.
Constantly on the hunt for ways to improve his program, he uses his reliable intuition and experience to navigate the portal.
"If you're going to take a guy out of the portal, if we get it right, we're going to get a guy that's going to come help us," he said, per David Hood of TigerNet. "We are a developmental program as long as we continue to get the top high school kids that we want, and bring them in here and develop 'em."
"Last year everybody said I need to get rid of Cade Klubnik, and we're never going to win with Cade Klubnik, and he's terrible and Swinney's crazy and needs to go get this hot shot quarterback. Now everybody says that he's the front-runner for the Heisman. It is amazing..."
Looking at the progression of Klubnik throughout his time with Clemson, it's evident that what Swinney says is accurate—the Tigers are a development program.
He has a way of turning potential into reality for young players who, in return, show dedication and commitment on the field.
"... we've signed what, five guys in five years? It's probably the fewest of anybody, but they've all fit our need and they've all been exactly what we needed," Swinney continued, further reported by Hood.
At this time, Swinney has been very vocal about his intentions with the upcoming portal—he is not actively looking to add more talent to his roster. But as we've seen in the past, rapid changes could be right around the corner.