Clemson Head Coach Expecting Unexpected Amid Transfer Portal Opening
After the Clemson Tigers' offense excelled on the field during their annual spring game on Saturday, expectations are held high for the program in the upcoming season.
With the offense taking home the final victory 33-15 against the defensive side, spectators had an opportunity to scope out the shining new transfers, including wide receiver Tristan Smith who left a strong first impression.
Hope filled the air for fans after Smith showed off his skills, joined by the high performance of his offensive teammates.
But things aren't set in stone quite yet — the transfer portal opens on April 16 and if it's anything like their men's basketball program, there could be some sudden movement.
However, head coach Dabo Swinney has expressed great confidence in his current players, so as of right now the team looks like they're planted.
"We do not need anybody right now. We feel good about where we are," said Swinney, per Will Vandervort of The Clemson Insider. "But that is why I am sitting here today. Ask me next week."
Although the program is looking put together as shown in their recent game, Swinney doesn't seem to be holding his breath. During his time as a coach, he has seen how rapidly things can change for a program.
Of course, the goal is for the Tigers to hold onto their players. But if they lose a valuable member to the portal — as commonly seen in collegiate sports — Clemson will need to focus on rebuilding.
"Who knows," Swinney said in the same piece. "Those are just things you have to respond to. If everything stays the same today, we feel good about our roster. We have a lot of work to do, but we are ready to go to battle with the guys we got and let's go compete. We like our guys.
"We already got to cut some guys. We have some walk-ons, and they will not be able to come back. So, if everybody stays, I will have to cut some more."
It's evident that the Tigers mesh well together both on and off the field, so losing any of them would likely rattle the team.
With the transfer portal opening date creeping up, the players and coaching staff have some thinking to do, though it doesn't look like shifts are expected to be made. But as we've seen in the past, surprises may be lurking right around the corner.