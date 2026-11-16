Clemson Football Game Time Vs. South Carolina Revealed

Clemson football’s biggest game for the remainder of the season is now the battle of the state, hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks at home on Nov. 28.

Now, the teams know when the ball will be kicked off to finish off both programs’ regular seasons. On Monday, it was announced that the game will either take place at 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. and will be finalized after this upcoming week’s slate of football games.

Clemson vs. South Carolina is set 🏈 pic.twitter.com/lmjWWtOMs0 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 16, 2026

Head coach Dabo Swinney is looking to respond to Clemson’s recent home games against the Gamecocks, having not won the last two matchups with its in-state rival inside of Memorial Stadium. South Carolina brings plenty of firepower to look to make that three wins in a row as well.

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The rest of the year is also looking dull for the Tigers. In their loss to Georgia Tech this past weekend, the last-place team in the conference, Clemson, lost both of its top two quarterbacks: Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina. Reynolds tore his meniscus, having surgery on Sunday, while Vizzina suffered a concussion and will be monitored going forward.

So, Clemson will have to figure out that part of the game, and it only has one game to do it before welcoming in the Gamecocks. Unfortunately, it’s against a Duke team that is also at the top of the ACC.

On the other side of it, head coach Shane Beamer and his team caught fire in October, but the fun fizzled last weekend following a 34-6 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Gamecocks had to do it without star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, but the expectation is that he should be back before the end of the season against the Tigers.

Clemson fans remember the last time he was inside Death Valley as well. Sellers finished with 166 rushing yards and two touchdowns to beat the Tigers the last time the game was being played in the Upstate.

Of course, the Tigers are coming off their last game against their in-state rival with a win, one that saw Swinney’s defense force four takeaways on Sellers and the Gamecocks in Columbia, winning 28-14. That will only add more fire underneath Beamer’s group to get the Palmetto Bowl trophy back.

However, there’s an afternoon kickoff on the horizon for the Tigers, but the TV network isn’t finalized just yet. It will either be on ESPN, ESPN2 or the ACC Network.