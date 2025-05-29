Clemson Football to Host Several Key Recruits in Massive Recruiting Weekend
Recruiting never stops in big-time college football, and the summer months are some of the most crucial when it comes to landing top talent.
The Clemson Tigers understand this well and, as such, are set to host several top prospects in the 2026 cycle on campus this weekend.
According to Rubbing the Rock's Connor Muldowney, the Tigers will be welcoming over 30 of the nation's top prospects to Death Valley on Friday. He cited an original report from 247 Sports.
Half of these are players that Clemson already has committed, but the other half represent many of the Tigers' remaining top targets.
Chief among them is 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, who is currently listed as the top linebacker in the nation per the On3 industry rankings. Atkinson has begun to show an increasing amount of interest in the Tigers in recent weeks, and getting him on campus is a massive win for coach Dabo Swinney.
He'll also be joined by several other 5-star targets in offensive lineman Darius Gray, safety Joey O'Brien, and defensive lineman Bryce Perry Wright.
In addition to these big-name headliners, the Tigers will also be hosting a number of other highly rated four-star recruits, several of which are already viewed as potential Clemson leans heading into the weekend.
This represents the latest push in what's already shaping up to be a very good recruiting class for Swinney and his staff.
A flurry of commitments in March already vaulted the Tigers into the top five of the recruiting rankings, and now they'll be looking to add on heading into June.
Simply put, this weekend represents the biggest recruiting evert for Clemson so far this year. As such, the Tigers will be pulling out all of the stops in an effort to woe the nation's best rising high school seniors.
It will be interesting to see whether or not Swinney can secure any further commitments this weekend and what impact these potential pledges will have on his team's momentum on the trail as they barrel towards the start of the 2025 season.